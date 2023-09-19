​Gala Fairydean Rovers facing Highlanders in first round of Scottish Cup this weekend

Danny Galbraith in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their Scottish Cup first-round knockout at home to Sauchie Juniors last September (Pic: Thomas Brown)

​The Borderers are at home to Scottish Highland Football League outfit Thistle and that first-round tie kicks off at Netherdale in Galashiels at 3pm.

Manager Martin Scott’s side go into their first game for a fortnight sitting tenth in the Scottish Lowland Football League, on 14 points from ten fixtures, with their visitors, from Grantown-on-Spey in Moray, bottom of their fellow fifth-tier division, also made up of 18 teams, having lost their first six fixtures of the current campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger Danny Galbraith is relishing the prospect of another cup run as his side seek a second piece of silverware in their current incarnation following claiming the East of Scotland Cup in Midlothian in March.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers went out of the Scottish Cup at the first time of asking last September, losing 4-1 at home to East of Scotland Football League premier division side Sauchie Juniors, but Galbraith is hoping they can avoid an early exit this time round.

“The first round of the Scottish Cup is always a key date you look forward to in the calendar and all you can really hope for ever is a home draw and we’re thankful we’ve got that, so we now need to make sure there are no hiccups like there were last year,” said the 33-year-old.

“It’s a game we’re really looking forward to, but, at the end of the day, as we saw last year, there are no givens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a poor result last year and went out early doors and we can’t afford for that to happen again this year.”