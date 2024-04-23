Gala Fairydean Rovers end season with 2-1 loss away to Cumbernauld Colts

Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Martin Scott, left, and his assistant, Stevie Craig, at Cumbernauld's Broadwood Stadium on Saturday (Pic: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

That was their 20th loss of the season, offset by nine wins and five draws, and it leaves them third from bottom of the 18-team table on 32 points.

Their 16th-place finish this time round is their lowest to date but there’s a 20-point gap between them and second-bottom Gretna 2008 and they’re a further three points away from basement side Edinburgh University, confirmed for relegation by their 2-1 defeat in Gretna at the weekend and looking likely to be replaced by Broxburn Athletic.

Colts have ended up fourth, on 65 points from 34 fixtures.

Gareth Rodger scored their sole goal at Colts’ Broadwood Stadium home ground on Saturday, from the penalty spot on 54 minutes after a Kai Kirkpatrick handball in the box, following Daniel Hatfield’s 22nd-minute opener for manager David Proctor’s hosts and ahead of Keelan Adams’ 82nd-minute winner past visiting goalkeeper Jay Cantley.

Gala manager Martin Scott’s starting line-up, captained by Liam Watt, consisted, besides Rodger and Cantley, of Sam Young, Arran Bone, Jared Lyons, Jordan Hunter, Majid Suleyman, Ethan Dougal, Gospel Ocholi and Che Reilly, with Kyle Semple, Reegan Stisi, Ben Reilly, Aidan Cassidy and a trialist as substitutes.

The Borderers’ finishing position this season is three spots below their joint-lowest placings of 13th out of 16 teams in 2018 and out of 18, like now, in 2022 and ten shy of their highest of sixth out of 17 in 2021.

Their other finishes in the fifth-tier league since their formation in 2013 were tenth the year after, eighth in 2015, 11th in 2016, tenth in 2017, eighth in 2019, 11th in 2020 and 12th last year.