​Gala Fairydean Rovers edging away from foot of Scottish Lowland Football League table after 2-2 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers

By Darin Hutson
Published 17th Dec 2024, 08:35 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 08:35 BST
​Gala Fairydean Rovers are edging away from the foot of the Scottish Lowland Football League table after drawing 2-2 at home to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers on Saturday, moving up one place to third from bottom.

Gala Fairydean Rovers captain Danny Galbraith on the ball during their 2-2 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Gala Fairydean Rovers captain Danny Galbraith on the ball during their 2-2 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown

Keaghan Jacobs, right, in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-2 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers at Netherdale Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Keaghan Jacobs, right, in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-2 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers at Netherdale Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown

Marc Laird in possession for Civil Service Strollers during their 2-2 draw away to Gala Fairydean Rovers at Netherdale Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Marc Laird in possession for Civil Service Strollers during their 2-2 draw away to Gala Fairydean Rovers at Netherdale Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown

Gala Fairydean Rovers captain Danny Galbraith on the ball during their 2-2 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Gala Fairydean Rovers captain Danny Galbraith on the ball during their 2-2 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown

