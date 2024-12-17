Goal-scorer Kieran Dolan on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-2 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers at Netherdale Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

​Gala Fairydean Rovers edging away from foot of Scottish Lowland Football League table after 2-2 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers

​Gala Fairydean Rovers are edging away from the foot of the Scottish Lowland Football League table after drawing 2-2 at home to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers on Saturday, moving up one place to third from bottom.