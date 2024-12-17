Gala Fairydean Rovers edging away from foot of Scottish Lowland Football League table after 2-2 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers
By Darin Hutson
Published 17th Dec 2024, 08:35 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 08:35 BST
Gala Fairydean Rovers are edging away from the foot of the Scottish Lowland Football League table after drawing 2-2 at home to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers on Saturday, moving up one place to third from bottom.
1. Gala Fairydean Rovers v Civil Service Strollers
Gala Fairydean Rovers captain Danny Galbraith on the ball during their 2-2 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown