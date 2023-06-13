Gala Fairydean Rovers drawn at home to Glenrothes in next season’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup

Gala Fairydean Rovers players celebrating scoring during May 2022's East of Scotland Qualifying Cup final loss to Linlithgow Rose in Midlothian (Pic: Thomas Brown)

Gala, due to start their 11th consecutive Scottish Lowland Football League season later in the summer, have been drawn at home to Glenrothes, fourth-placed finishers in the East of Scotland Football League’s first division last time round.

The Netherdale team were beaten finalists in that cup in 2022, losing 3-1 to Linlithgow Rose in Penicuik, so they’ll be hoping to go one better this time round to add to their first silverware success in their current guise, having won 2023’s East of Scotland Cup on penalties versus Linlithgow in March.

The qualifying cup’s current holders are Stirling University’s Lowland League side following a 3-2 win after extra time aginst sauchie Juniors in Armadale in May.

Vale, relegated to the EoSFL’s first division after ending their last premier division campaign bottom of the table with minus-six points due to sanctions for failing to fulfil a fixture in March and fielding ineligible players twice in April, will be away to fellow first division side Dunipace in round two.

Albert, relegated to the EoSFL’s third division after finishing last season second from bottom of the tier above, are at home to Lowland League outfit Bo'ness United.

Peebles, ninth-place finishers in the EoSFL’s second division last time out will host premier division side Broxburn Athletic.

Coldstream, demoted to the EoSFL’s second division after ending last season second from bottom of their league, are the only Borders side involved in the cup’s two-tie first round, having been drawn away to fellow second division team Newburgh Juniors.

The winner of that tie will meet Linton Hotspur, formerly in the Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association’s division one east but now about to join the EoSFL, at home in round two.

Draws for the King Cup’s first and second rounds have also been made and the former will see the West Linton new boys hosting Preston Athletic and Albert on the road at Oakley United.

Hotspur will be away to Arniston Rangers or Dalkeith Thistle if they can negotiate that first hurdle and Albert will be fighting for the right to face West Calder United away in round two.

