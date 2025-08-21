Gala Fairydean Rovers drawn at home to Bonnyrigg Rose in round three of East of Scotland Qualifying Cup

Gala Fairydean Rovers, seen here beating Heart of Midlothian B 2-0 away at Edinburgh’s Ainslie Park on Tuesday, have been drawn at home to Bonnyrigg Rose in round three of this season’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup (Photo: Mark Brown)

Gala Fairydean Rovers have been drawn at home to Scottish Lowland Football League rivals Bonnyrigg Rose in round three of this season’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fourth-round tie hosting either Stirling University or Edinburgh University is on offer for the winners of that game.

Manager Martin Scott’s men are among three Borders clubs still up for the cup, the others being East of Scotland Football League division two rivals Linton Hotspur and Coldstream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both will be hitting the road, co-managers Ruaraidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur to Edinburgh to take on EoSFL division one’s Leith Athletic and opposite number David Brown’s Streamers to Fife to play EoSFL division three’s Newburgh if they get the better of EoSFL premier division side Glenrothes away in a second-round tie yet to be scheduled.

Gala Fairydean Rovers, seen here beating Heart of Midlothian B 2-0 away at Edinburgh’s Ainslie Park on Tuesday, have been drawn at home to Bonnyrigg Rose in round three of this season’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup (Photo: Mark Brown)

If they progress beyound round three, Hotspur will be at home to fellow EoSFL division two team Kinnoull or EoSFL division one’s Armadale Thistle and Coldstream will be away to the EoSFL premier division’s Camelon Juniors near Falkirk or EoSFL division two’s Oakley United in Fife in round four.

Dates have yet to be confirmed but last season’s 16 third-round ties were played from September into December and round four’s eight followed later in December and January.

Fairydean have only gone up against Midlothian’s Rose in the qualifying cup once before and that was in round four in February 2022, winning 5-1 at home at Netherdale Stadium in Galashiels, thanks to two goals apiece from Gregor Jordan and Zander Murray and another from Phil Addison, with Kerr Young getting one back for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was part of a cup run that took them all the way to a 3-1 defeat by Linlithgow Rose in that year’s final in Penicuik three months later, following wins by 3-1 at home to Fifers Rosyth in round one in August 2021, 10-0 in round two at Northumberland’s Tweedmouth Rangers the month after, 2-0 hosting West Lothian’s Bathgate Thistle in round three earlier in February 2022, 2-0 at home to Fife’s Dundonald Bluebell in round five that April and 4-3 in a semi-final penalty shootout away to Kinnoull in Perth later the same month after ending extra time tied at 4-4.

Fairydean – ten-time winners of the cup in a previous incarnation prior to reuniting with Gala Rovers in 2013, most recently 30 years ago – went out in round three last season, losing 4-2 on spot-kicks away to West Lothian’s Linlithgow last November after finishing open play with the score at 2-2. That knockout followed a 3-1 second-round victory away to Edinburgh United three months earlier.

Coldstream and Glenrothes haven’t crossed paths in the cup previously but have met on league duty three times, with the Fifers winning 7-0 at home in January 2023 in the EoSFL’s first division and by 6-0 away in October 2022 and by the same scoreline at home in August 2019, in division one and the old first division conference B respectively.

West Linton’s Hotspur haven’t played Leith before in any competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Streamers, like Fairydean, went out in round three last season, losing 2-0 at home to Fife’s Thornton Hibs last September after seeing off Tweedmouth by the same scoreline away a month earlier.

Hotspur fell at the first hurdle last term, losing 9-0 at Whitburn in West Lothian in round two last July.