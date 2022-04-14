Gala Fairydean Rovers drawn against Broomhill in league cup quarter-finals
Gala Fairydean Rovers have been drawn against Broomhill in the Lowland League Cup’s quarter-finals.
That’s a home match taking place at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday, April 23, with kick-off at 3pm.
The winner will go up against either East Kilbride or Berwick Rangers in the semi-finals on Saturday, May 7, also at 3pm.
Player-manager Martin Scott’s side made it into the last eight by beating Vale of Leithen 3-0 in a play-off on Tuesday night, April 12, having drawn 0-0 against the Innerleithen side previously and been beaten 1-0 by Berwick in their three-team pool.
Honours are even between Rovers and Broomhill this Scottish Lowland Football League season, the Borderers having beaten the Glaswegians 3-0 at Alloa’s Indodrill Stadium back in October but lost 3-1 to them at home last weekend.
Gala, in 11th place in the league with 37 points from 30 games, are three places and three points better off than their opponents, having played three games fewer.
Prior to their cup tie, they’ve got a league match away to Rangers B tomorrow night, April 15, at Dumbarton’s C&G Systems Stadium, with kick-off at 7.45pm.
Gala are on two cup runs at the moment, also still being in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup, and they’ll play Kinnoull away next in that competition’s semi-finals next Tuesday, April 19, following the Perth and Kinross side’s fifth-round win on penalties against Haddington Athletic last night.