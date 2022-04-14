Gala Fairydean Rovers drawn against Broomhill in league cup quarter-finals

Broomhill's Tony Coutts nudging Gala Fairydean Rovers' Callum Hall off the ball on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That’s a home match taking place at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday, April 23, with kick-off at 3pm.

The winner will go up against either East Kilbride or Berwick Rangers in the semi-finals on Saturday, May 7, also at 3pm.

Player-manager Martin Scott’s side made it into the last eight by beating Vale of Leithen 3-0 in a play-off on Tuesday night, April 12, having drawn 0-0 against the Innerleithen side previously and been beaten 1-0 by Berwick in their three-team pool.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Honours are even between Rovers and Broomhill this Scottish Lowland Football League season, the Borderers having beaten the Glaswegians 3-0 at Alloa’s Indodrill Stadium back in October but lost 3-1 to them at home last weekend.

Gala, in 11th place in the league with 37 points from 30 games, are three places and three points better off than their opponents, having played three games fewer.

Prior to their cup tie, they’ve got a league match away to Rangers B tomorrow night, April 15, at Dumbarton’s C&G Systems Stadium, with kick-off at 7.45pm.