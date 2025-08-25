Gala Fairydean Rovers denied second win v Celtic B by matter of minutes

Lewis Hall on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 1-1 draw at home to Celtic B at Netherdale Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Gala Fairydean Rovers got within a matter of minutes of what would have been only their second win ever against Celtic B on Saturday.

It’s now over two years since the Borderers’ only victory to date against the top-flight colts – by 4-2 on the road back in January 2023, thanks to two goals from Lewis Hall and others from Quinn Mitchell and Allan Smith, with Joey Dawson replying at the double – but they were ahead for over half of their Scottish Lowland League Fixture at home to the Old Firm outfit at the weekend before being forced to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Che Reilly put manager Martin Scott’s hosts, captained by Keaghan Jacobs, in front on 40 minutes and that’s the way the scoreline stayed until a Francis Turley equaliser a minute short of the full-time whistle denied them all three points.

That result – the teams’ second draw in their last five fixtures, following a 2-2 away stalemate last August, accompanied by three wins for the young Hoops, by 2-0 in November and 4-3 in February 2024 in Galashiels and 5-0 on the road at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium in August 2023 – leaves Fairydean seventh in the table half a dozen games into the new campaign and Celtic B fourth, having played one match more.

They’re one of five teams on ten points, the others ranging from Midlothian’s Bonnyrigg Rose in sixth place down to Fife’s Cowdenbeath in tenth, taking in West Lothian’s Broxburn Athletic and North Lanarkshire’s Albion Rovers along the way.

Next up for them is a visit this coming Saturday from bottom-of-the-table East Stirlingshire, currently stuck on one point from seven fixtures, with kick-off at Netherdale Stadium against gaffer Pat Scullion’s visitors at 3pm.

That’s followed by another home game next Wednesday, versus Broxburn, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Rovers go into this weekend looking to avert a third loss to ’Shire on the bounce, having been beaten home and away by the Falkirk side last season, by 2-1 in February and 2-0 last October respectively, having last won against them in February 2024, by 1-0 away, with Danny Galbraith scoring their match-winning goal that day.

Jacobs scored for Rovers this year, with Lucas McRoberts and Anthony Coutts on target for their visitors that time round and Chris Inglis and Lewis Latona netting last autumn.

They’ll also be out to avoid a third defeat on the trot against Broxburn, having lost to them home and away last term too, by 2-1 in March and 3-0 last August.

Joe Wylie got Gala’s only goal, with Errol Douglas and Kyle Bell having netted the other way at Netherdale in the spring, following on from Douglas, Bryan Mwangi and Alassan Jones doing likewise last summer.