Gala Fairydean Rovers defy form-book with first win against Caledonian Braves for four years

Goal-scorer Jamie Semple in possession for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-0 win at home to Caledonian Braves at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Gala Fairydean Rovers defied the form-book by picking up their first points against Caledonian Braves for three years and notching up their first win versus the Motherwell club since 2021 on Saturday.

Jamie Semple put manager Martin Scott’s hosts, captained by Congolese midfielder Arnault Kasa, in front just ahead of half-time at Netherdale Stadium and Michael Beagley doubled their advantage with the final whistle looming to end a five-game losing streak against the North Lanarkshire side.

That was the Borderers’ first victory over gaffer Ricky Waddell’s Braves since one by 5-1 at home four years ago, with Scott among the scorers, along with Marc Berry, Daryl Healy and Calum Hall, having lost five of their fixtures since and drawn two.

That result followed Rovers’ fifth Scottish Lowland Football League loss to Bonnyrigg Rose on the bounce, by 3-0 at home, three days earlier and their first league win ever against Linlithgow Rose, by 2-1 on the road, four days before that.

Gala Fairydean Rovers beating Caledonian Braves 2-0 at home at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

On target for manager Jonny Stewart’s Bonnyrigg, back in the fifth tier after three seasons in the Scottish Professional Football League’s second division, in Galashiels were Kallum Higginbotham on 41 minutes, Alassan Jones on 45 and Cameron Ross on 82.

That was Fairydean’s fifth league loss to the New Dundas Park club – relegated after ending up bottom of the fourth tier, level on 36 points from as many fixtures with ninth-placed Forfar Athletic but with a goal difference nine worse – on the spin, conceding 17 goals in the process and only replying once, via Berry five years ago.

Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic, as they were known at the time, spent three seasons in Scottish football’s fifth tier following their promotion as EoSFL conference B champions and round-robin play-off winners in 2019 but only four of their scheduled league fixtures over that time versus Gala went ahead due to covid-19 restrictions leading to two call-offs during the first two, with the Midlothian side winning all of them – by 5-1 in February 2020, 4-0 in October of that year and 3-0 in January 2022 at Netherdale and by 2-0 in November 2021 at home.

Fairydean – the last Borderers in their league following Hawick Royal Albert and Selkirk’s departures in 2018 and that of Vale of Leithen in 2022 – have got the better of Bonnyrigg once, though, beating them 5-1 at home in an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup fourth-round tie the last time they met before last week, in February 2022, with Scott’s side going on to lose 3-1 to Linlithgow Rose in that May’s final in Penicuik.

Captain Arnault Kasa in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-0 win at home to Caledonian Braves at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Their scorers against Bonnyrigg on that occasion were Gregor Jordan and Zander Murray at the double and Phil Addison, with Kerr Young netting for then manager Robbie Horn’s visitors, left outnumbered by a first-half sending-off for Dean Brett.

Rovers face North Lanarkshire opposition for the second weekend on the trot this coming Saturday as they’re away to Albion Rovers in Coatbridge, with kick-off at 3pm at Cliftonhill Stadium.

They go into that away-day sitting sixth in the table, on six points from three fixtures, four places and two points better than manager Sandy Clark’s hosts, beaten 4-0 at Tranent on Saturday.

Fairydean are yet to beat the other Rovers in any competition, having drawn against them twice, 0-0 at home in November 2023 and 3-3 away last August, and lost to them twice, by 3-0 away in January 2024 and 4-3 at home in February, since their relegation to the fifth tier two years ago and also been given an 8-1 hiding by them on the road in the Scottish Cup in December 1985.

Kieran Dolan in possession for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-0 win at home to Caledonian Braves at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Rovers’ current position in the table matches their highest finish to date, four years ago, having ended up 17th, on 31 points from 34 fixtures, last term, 16th out of 18 last year, 12th out of 19th in 2023, 13th of 18 in 2022 and of 16 in 2018, sixth of 17 in 2021, 11th of 16 in 2020 and of 15 in 2016, eighth of 15 in 2019 and 14 in 2015 and tenth of 16 in 2017 and 12 in 2014.