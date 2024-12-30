Gala ​Fairydean Rovers claim first blood in double-header versus Berwick Rangers

​Manager Martin Scott’s Rovers go level with Rangers on 18 points after beating them 2-1 away on Saturday gone but claim 15th place at their expense by a virue of a goal difference 15 better, having played 22 games to the the Northumbrians’ 20.

Berwick drop one place to third from bottom, four points clear, like Gala, of basement side Cumbernauld Colts.

Netherdale Stadium in Galashiels hosts the return leg of the two teams’ second festive-season double header on the bounce this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Joe Wylie put the Borderers in front on the other side of the English border just after kick-off at the weekend and Che Reilly restored their lead on 25 minutes following a 19th-minute Grant Nelson equaliser for manager Thomas Scobbie’s Shielfield Park hosts, featuring ex-Gala midfielder Scott-Taylor Mackenzie among their ranks after signing up again from Penicuik Athletic earlier this month for an undisclosed fee.

New Fairydean assistant coach Liam Campbell was impressed by the effort his side put into securing their fourth victory of this campaign, saying: “I thought the boys were absolutely excellent. They carried out their task really, really well.

“We got off to a good start and played some really good football and ended up going in at half-time 2-1 up. There were loads of different challenges that came our way in the second half but the boys dealt with them brilliantly.”

Looking ahead to Berwick’s visit this weekend as the English outfit look to avert their current losing streak in the league being extended to five matches, Campbell added: “It’s no different to any other game.

“We’ll prepare in the same manner that we always do and we’ll try to do the right things and we’ll try to do what we believe in.

“Going into the game, it’s just about carrying out what we’re looking for to get three points.”

Saturday’s away win saw new loan goalkeeper Zach Balfour make his debut after signing from William Hill Championship side Queen’s Park for the rest of the season and Campbell was impressed by the 18-year-old, saying: “Zach was excellent.

“I think, in terms of a debut, he couldn’t have done much better. He was excellent. He pulled off some absolutely exceptional saves in the second half, and you need that. It’s crucial.”

This winter’s double-header against Berwick is Gala’s second on the trot and they’ll be hoping to come out on top again, having drawn 3-3 away at the end of December 2023, four days after a 2-0 Boxing Day win at home.

That three-point return from two fixtures was the first time Fairydean had got the better of Rangers since their demotion to Scottish football’s fifth tier in 2019.

The season before saw Rovers lose home and away, by 2-0 in September 2022 and 2-1 at the end of that December respectively.

Honours were even in 2021, with Rovers losing 4-2 on the road that December after winning 2-1 at home five months prior, and the campaign before that one, with the two teams drawing by matching 2-2 scorelines in Northumberland in January 2020 and at Netherdale in September 2019.

1 . Berwick Rangers v Gala Fairydean Rovers Liam Watt on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-1 win away to Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown Photo Sales

2 . Berwick Rangers v Gala Fairydean Rovers Che Reilly celebrating scoring for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-1 win away to Berwick Rangers at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown Photo Sales

3 . Berwick Rangers v Gala Fairydean Rovers Scott-Taylor Mackenzie on the ball for Berwick Rangers during their 2-1 loss at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown Photo Sales