Gala Fairydean Rovers captain Danny Galbraith tells of pride in side for overcoming controversial red card at Cowdenbeath to keep cup run going

By Darin Hutson
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 17:03 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 07:17 BST
Jamie Semple, pictured in action during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 2-1 loss at home to Caledonian Braves seven days prior, got the Borderers’ opening goal at Cowdenbeath on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)placeholder image
Jamie Semple, pictured in action during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 2-1 loss at home to Caledonian Braves seven days prior, got the Borderers’ opening goal at Cowdenbeath on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)
Gala Fairydean Rovers captain Danny Galbraith has praised the character of his side for overcoming being left a man short for almost half of their Scottish Lowland Football League first-round cup tie at Cowdenbeath on Saturday by a controversial red card to make it into the last eight.

Manager Martin Scott’s Borderers were 2-0 up in Fife at half-time at the weekend, thanks to a headed goal by Jamie Semple past home goalkeeper Ruaridh Lynch from a Galbraith cross on 23 minutes and a shot by new recruit Mo Adam on 39, but having Calan Ledingham sent off three minutes after the restart for what referee Euan Birch judged to be a dangerous tackle left them up against it.

Cowdenbeath, boosted by a quadruple substitution at the interval, made their numerical advantage count by getting a goal back beyond visiting keeper Jay Cantley via Jake Sutherland on 55 minutes and another from Greig Spence five minutes ahead of the final whistle, taking the tie to a penalty shootout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sutherland and Spence scored again for manager Dougie Hill’s hosts from the penalty spot, along with Jamie Docherty, but having a Sean Guiney effort saved by Cantley handed victory to Fairydean by 5-3, thanks to on-target spot-kicks from Liam Watt, Gareth Rodger and subs Logan Sinclair, Kieran Dolan and Lewis Hall.

Mo Adam, pictured in action during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 2-1 loss hosting Caledonian Braves seven days prior, scored the Borderers’ second goal at Cowdenbeath on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)placeholder image
Mo Adam, pictured in action during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 2-1 loss hosting Caledonian Braves seven days prior, scored the Borderers’ second goal at Cowdenbeath on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Galbraith is insistent that such a dramatic ending was out of order, however, reckoning that the visitors could have hung onto their lead to the final whistle but for Ledingham’s sending-off for a challenge he believes to have been above board and undeserving even of a yellow.

“It was a really, really good tackle,” said the 34-year-old.

“I don’t think anybody on the pitch actually thought there was going to be a red card, to be honest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was kind of a firm tackle but one he had to make, and everybody was a wee bit amazed when the ref decided it was a red card for some reason. I think he was the only one that thought that way.

“Calan cleared the ball off the line and I wouldn’t even say it was a 50-50 tackle.

“Their player maybe went down a bit theatrically or something – I can’t really remember as it was all such a shock, to be honest.”

Galbraith was glad to see his side prevail despite that setback, however, saying: “Having been 2-0 up and pretty comfortable, to start the second half and lose a player almost immediately certainly changed the momentum within the game, that’s for sure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Obviously it was disappointing to concede two goals despite circumstances going against us, but credit to the players for getting us to penalties and certainly to the five that then took them as they were five really assured penalties and you can’t ask for any more than that.”

The former Hibernian winger is hoping his team can now build on overcoming adversity to make it beyond round one to match or better the cup run that took them all the way to 2024’s semi-finals and a 5-0 defeat at East Kilbride last March, adding: “This is the last cup competition we’re involved in so we want to go as far as possible.

“We’ll take it game by game but ultimately we want to win.”

Also in Rovers’ starting line-up were Keaghan Jacobs, Jake Rennie, Struan Mair and Ciaran Greene and their other subs were Zach Balfour, Liam Hoggan, Che Reilly and Logan Sinclair.

See also …

https://www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk/sport/football/gala-fairydean-rovers-hoping-to-follow-shires-example-by-heading-up-scottish-lowland-football-league-table-4973378

Related topics:Danny GalbraithMartin ScottBorderersFife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice