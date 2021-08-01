Gala Fairydean Rovers break home duck with 2-1 win against Berwick Rangers

Gala Fairydean Rovers' Jack Beaumont slips past Berwick's Scott-Taylor MacKenzie (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

The Galashiels side went into the game without a single point to their name at Netherdale this Scottish Lowland Football League season after losing 4-0 to Edinburgh’s Spartans on Tuesday, July 27, and 3-0 to East Stirlingshire on Saturday, July 17.

Even a goal against them by midfielder Scott-Taylor Mackenzie, their top scorer last season, couldn’t stop them claiming all three points this time round, however.

That win takes them up to tenth place in the league, with seven points from five games.

Gala Fairydean Rovers captain Gareth Rodger blocks a goal attempt by Berwick's Calum Smith (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Mackenzie’s goal came on 53 minutes, in between Ross Aitchison’s 43rd-minute opener and Ciaren Chalmers’ 57th-minute winner.

Next up for Rovers is a trip to Edinburgh University on Saturday, August 7, for a league game, with kick-off at 3pm.

That’s followed by an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup tie at home to Rosyth on Tuesday, August 10, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Daryl Healy challenging for the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Berwick Rangers (Photo: Bill McBurnie)