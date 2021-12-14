Gala Fairydean Rovers boss Neil Hastings sees positives in 0-0 stalemate at Caledonian Braves

Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Neil Hastings (Photo: Scott Louden)

Although Braves hit the post in a first half they shaded, Rovers missed chances through Mark Berry twice, Daryl Healy and Cieren Chalmers, none of which tested the Braves’ goalkeeper.

“I actually felt the game lacked a real bit of quality from both teams,” said Rovers manager Neil Hastings.

“It was probably a frustrating, boring game to watch.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Normally the boys take their opportunities. Unfortunately for us, on Saturday they didn’t, but in terms of us, we’d had some bad results leading into the game, so there were a few positives in terms of getting a point on the board and getting back to being hard to beat, and a clean sheet is always a positive.”

Rovers, ninth in the Scottish Lowland Football League with 30 points from 19 games, host 15th-placed Stirling University this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

“I always stress to the players that the league table’s only a bit of paper,” Hastings said.

“Stirling University are a very good side.

“We played them a couple of weeks ago in a cup game and they beat us 2-0.

“It will be an extremely difficult game. I know the manager there well.