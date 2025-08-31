Gala Fairydean Rovers become first team to lose to East Stirlingshire in league for over four months

The Falkirk club marked their first match since the departure of former manager Pat Scullion last week, with Matty Flynn taking interim charge, by beating opposite number Martin Scott’s Borderers 6-3 in Galashiels.

That’s ’Shire’s first league win since one by 3-0 hosting Gretna 2008 in mid-April, having lost six of their nine fixtures since then and drawn the other two.

They remain at the foot of the table but are now level with second-from-bottom Gretna on four points from eight fixtures, with their Netherdale Stadium hosts – one of three teams on ten points from seven fixtures, the others being ninth-placed Caledonian Braves and 11th-placed Albion Rovers – dropping three spots to tenth ahead of a visit from fifth-placed Broxburn Athletic on Wednesday and a trip to Berwick Rangers this coming Saturday, with kick-offs at 7.45pm and 3pm respectively.

Kieran Dolan scored two of Rovers’ goals past their former goalkeeper Jay Cantley at the weekend, on 45 minutes and 90, and Jamie Semple also on target, on 55.

Netting the other way beyond home keeper Reece Murray were Kenzie Mitchell on ten minutes, Stephen O’Neill on 20, Jamie Hislop on 25, Mark Docherty on 42 from the penalty spot and Ben Lamont on 70 and 90.

The Morgaro Gomis-captained visitors’ half-dozen goals were the most conceded by Fairydean since a 7-1 defeat away to East Kilbride in March and the most scored by ’Shire since they beat Celtic B 6-4 at home in April 2024.

Making up the rest of Scott’s starting line-up, captained by Keaghan Jacobs, were Kieran Moyles, Owen Calder, Liam Fagan, Arnault Kasa, Lewis Hall, Che Reilly, Fletcher Patterson, Jamie McMurdo and Jared Lyons.

Scorers Dolan and Semple were among the hosts’ substitutes, along with Shea Downie, Jake Rennie, Mo Adam, Brannan McDermott and Michael Beagley.

Among those there to witness ’Shire’s first win of the season was 48-times-capped former Scotland international James McFadden, there to cheer on his 19-year-old son of the same name, one of the visitors’ substitutes.

Rovers head east to Northumberland at the weekend looking for their first back-to-back wins ever against the English outfit, having claimed their first away win against them, by 2-1, in December, though that was followed by a defeat by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture at Netherdale in January.

Reilly and Joe Wylie scored Gala’s goals at Shielfield Park, with Grant Nelson on target for their hosts, and Ethan Dougal registered their consolation effort at home a week later after a Liam Buchanan doubled had put their visitors 2-0 up.

Manager Kevin Haynes’ Rangers are 14th in the table, on seven points from as many matches following a 3-3 draw away to Clydebank on Saturday and ahead of a visit from Heart of Midlothian B on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

