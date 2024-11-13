​Gala Fairydean Rovers back at bottom of Scottish Lowland Football League table after loss at Broomhill

Che Reilly on the ball during Gala Fairydean Rovers' 2-0 Scottish Lowland Football League defeat at home to Tranent Juniors earlier in the season (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Gala Fairydean Rovers are back at the bottom of the Scottish Lowland Football League table after being edged out 3-2 away to Broomhill on Saturday.

​The Borderers lifted themselves out of that relegation spot up to 16th place with a 5-0 win hosting Stirling University seven days prior but Saturday’s defeat in Dumbarton dumps them back in the one-team danger zone.

They’re now level with second-from-bottom Cumbernauld Colts on 11 points from 17 fixtures – the midway point of their seasons – but with a goal difference seven worse.

Their next two league games are against fellow bottom-six sides – 13th-placed Gretna 2008 at home in Galashiels on Saturday, November 23, and Cumbernauld away on Saturday, December 7, both 3pm kick-offs – so opportunity knocks for manager Martin Scott’s men to make moves up the standings.

In the meantime, they’ve got an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third-round tie away to West Lothian’s Linlithgow Rose this coming Saturday, also at 3pm.

Rovers head up to Prestonfield hoping to defy the form-book as Rose have won three of their four league games this season and last, most recently at Netherdale Stadium last Wednesday by 3-2.

Keaghan Jacobs scored for the hosts on 48 minutes and Liam Watt added another from the penalty spot four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game but their efforts were outweighed by goals for their visitors from Connor McMullan on 39 minutes, Laurie Devine on 41 and Harry McMartin on 59.

Rovers’ scorer against Broomhill on Saturday was Ben Reilly on 28 minutes and 36, with Callum McKenzie netting twice for manager Zander Diamond’s hosts, on 14 minutes and 42, and Cameron Rowley getting their match-winner on 72.