​Gala Fairydean Rovers back at bottom of Scottish Lowland Football League table after 7-1 loss at East Kilbride

Kieran Dolan in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 7-1 loss away to East Kilbride on Saturday (Pic: Kerris Scott)

​Gala Fairydean Rovers are back at the bottom of the Scottish Lowland Football League table thanks to former basement side Broomhill picking up a point from a 1-1 midweek draw at home to Heart of Midlothian B.

​Tuesday’s stalemate in Dumbarton followed a 3-2 win for Broomhill away to Bo’ness United and a 7-1 thumping for Rovers at East Kilbride on Saturday.

That combination of results lifts Broomhill up one spot to second from bottom, now on 23 points from 27 fixtures, with manager Martin Scott’s Fairydean, on 22 from 29, replacing them at the foot of the standings.

The Borderers will be hoping this coming Saturday brings a change of fortunes as they host 12th-placed Cowdenbeath and their West Dunbartonshire relegation rivals are visited by 15th-placed Berwick Rangers, both 3pm kick-offs.

Fairydean’s scorer in South Lanarkshire at the weekend was Kieran Dolan on 62 minutes.

​Netting the other way for manager Mick Kennedy’s table-topping hosts were John Robertson on 42, Sean Fagan on 55, captain Jack Leitch on 64, Cameron Elliott on 65, Joao Balde on 71, Zander Craik on 79 and Reegan Mimnaugh on 88.

That extended Gala’s current winless streak against East Kilbride to 18 games over the last eight years, 16 of those meetings now having yielded losses and two of them draws, including this season’s reverse fixture, a 4-4 draw in Galashiels in August.

Rovers are now targeting halting a shorter winless run of four matches against Cowdenbeath, their last win against the Fifers having been by 2-1 on the road in July 2022, with Allan Smith and Gregor Jordan scoring their goals and Ewan Thomson replying.

Since then, they’ve drawn twice and lost twice, their most recent meeting, at home at Netherdale Stadium in August, having ended up 4-1 to their visitors, with Jamie Docherty at the double and Rhys Walker on target for them, along with a Ciaran Greene own goal going their way, after Danny Galbraith had put the hosts in front.

This weekend’s match starts a five-game run-in to the end of the season, with four of those matches pitting Fairydean against opposition also in the bottom half of the table, including a visit from Broomhill on Saturday, April 12.

The odd men out are sixth-placed Broxburn Athletic, visitors to Netherdale on Saturday, March 29.

Their other remaining opponents are Stirling University and Gretna 2008, both away.