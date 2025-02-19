Gala Fairydean Rovers back at bottom of Scottish Lowland Football League table​ after 4-3 loss to Albion Rovers

​The first of those losses was by 4-3 hosting Albion Rovers in the league on Saturday and the second was a 4-0 Scottish Lowland Football League Cup knockout away to Tranent on Tuesday night.

Jamie Semple scored twice for manager Martin Scott’s hosts at Galashiels’ Netherdale Stadium at the weekend, on 11 minutes and 90, but that wasn’t enough to stop their visitors from North Lanarkshire remaining unbeaten against the Borderers by claiming their third win in five meetings since their arrival in Scottish football’s fifth tier in 2023.

On target for gaffer Sandy Clark’s Coatbridge outfit were Adam Fernie on 30 minutes, Dom McMahon on 55, Alan Reid on 63 and Peter Mendy on 75.

That 16th defeat of the season leaves Fairydean on 18 points from 26 fixtures, one point behind the relegation spot’s former occupants, Broomhill, now up to second from bottom after beating third-bottom Cumbernauld Colts 4-2 away at the weekend.

A further defeat followed in East Lothian in midweek, with goals from Danny Handling, Ben Stirling and Logan O’Boy, accompanied by an own goal, taking manager Jonny Stewart’s hosts into the cup’s semi-finals.

Next up for Fairydean is a trip to Bo’ness United this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, and they’ll be hoping to rack up a winning double after a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture at home in September.

