Gala Fairydean Rovers and Linton Hotspur go out of football’s South Region Challenge Cup

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing 1-0 at home to Irvine Meadow XI at Netherdale on Saturday in round three of the South Region Challenge Cup (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Gala Fairydean Rovers and Linton Hotspur were both knocked out of football’s South Region Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Fairydean lost 1-0 at home at Netherdale to West of Scotland Football League first division side Irvine Meadow XI, thanks to a 78th-minute goal from striker Euan Baird.

EoSFL third division team Hotspur went out to the EoSFL first division’s Hill of Beath Hawthorn, losing 2-1 at home at West Linton’s New Moor Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Mitchell scored both of the Fifers’ goals, with Liam McIntosh on target for their hosts.

Hawick Royal Albert in possession during their 5-1 loss at home to Fauldhouse United on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Those were both teams’ second trophy knockouts in the space of two weeks, Fairydean having gone out of the Scottish Cup at the end of September with a 1-0 first-round loss hosting Banks o’ Dee and Hotspur having exited the Alex Jack Cup that same day after a 2-0 third-round defeat away to Edinburgh South.

Those third-round exits ended any Borders interest in the competition, Coldstream, Peebles Rovers, Vale of Leithen and Hawick Royal Albert having gone out in round two.

The Streamers were beaten 1-0 by EoSFL first division team Blackburn United and fellow EoSFL second division sides Peebles and Vale, by 4-3 away to the WoSFL second division’s Neilston and 3-0 hosting the EoSFL first division’s Preston Athletic respectively and Albert by 2-1 at EoSFL first division Newtongrange Star in mid-September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peebles and Vale took Saturday gone off but Coldstream and Albert were both on league duty, the former drawing 2-2 away to Easthouses Lily Miners’ Welfare in the EoSFL’s second division and the latter losing 5-1 at home to Fauldhouse United a division down.

Hawick Royal Albert losing 5-1 at home to Fauldhouse United on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Those results leave Coldstream seventh in the table, on 14 points from ten fixtures, with Peebles 13th, on seven from nine, and Vale second from bottom, on three from eight.

The Royalists are third in their league, on 16 points from ten fixtures, with Hotspur fifth, on 13 from seven.

Darren Milne got Hawick’s sole goal at Albert Park, with Blair MacDonald twice, Jack Howe, Sam Ghoul and Jamie Farquhar netting the other way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peebles and Vale are both at home for league fixtures this coming Saturday but Coldstream are away, to Oakley United, Dalkeith Thistle and Kennoway Star Hearts respectively.

Fauldhouse United on the attack during their 5-1 away win at Hawick Royal Albert on Saturday (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

Hotspur are also at home, to Ormiston Primrose, with Albert away, to Edinburgh Community.

All those games kick off at 2.30pm but an away fixture for Fairydean at the Falkirk Stadium against East Stirlingshire will start half an hour later.

The Galashiels side are third from bottom of their fifth-tier league, on eight points from 12 fixtures, with ’Shire one place and two points worse off than them ahead of a Wednesday night fixture card including visits from sixth-placed Tranent for the Borderers and third-placed Linlithgow Rose for their hosts at the weekend, both 7.45 kick-offs.