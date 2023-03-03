Scott-Taylor Mackenzie celebrating scoring for Gala Fairydean Rovers against his old side Kelty Hearts in November 2020 (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The 26-year-old, currently captain of East of Scotland Football League premier division side Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale, was put into an induced coma following that mishap at home at the weekend and had to undergo a ten-hour operation.

An online fundraiser set up by his friend Amber Reynolds on behalf of the Edinburgh club has already raised almost £15,000, with former Rangers and Hibernian striker Jason Cummings, with Thistle as a teenager, among 450 well-wishers to have donated.

Reynolds said: “Our good friend Scott suffered a sudden severe accident at home last week.

Ex-Gala Fairydean Rovers midfielder Scott-Taylor MacKenzie playing for Berwick Rangers against his old club in July 2021 (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

“He’s had to endure life-saving ten-hour surgery at the weekend and was put into a coma to recover.

“It’s going to be an extremely long road for Scott to recover but we are so grateful he is still here with us because things could have been different.

"His girlfriend Lucy is at home caring for their little one, not really being able to work, and Scott will not be able to get back to work for quite a while due to the severity of what has happened to him.

“Anything to help his family cover bills and to live while he recovers to the fullest would be a heavy weight taken from their shoulders.

Scott-Taylor Mackenzie during his time at Berwick Rangers (Pic: Ian Runciman)

“We are praying he makes a full recovery and right now those of us close to him are just trying to help care for Lucy and his little boy until he is able to communicate again and start to recover.”

Thistle chairman Tam Smith welcomed the success of the fundraising appeal, saying: “It shows the high regard everybody has for him in the football world.

“He has been at the club on and off since he was five, playing for the Hutchie youth team.

“He signed for St Johnstone at 16 and was there for a couple of years, then he came back to play for our senior side. He is a very good footballer.

“He has got a young family and was just ready to start a new job, but obviously this has happened so he can’t take it up just now.

“He is thought of so highly here. We just hope he makes a speedy recovery.”

Mackenzie, a joiner by trade, was at Rovers from March 2019 to July 2021, moving on to fellow Scottish Lowland Football League side Berwick and staying there until February 2022.

The Livingston and St Johnstone youth player was also on Kelty Hearts’ books from July 2017 until his move to Galashiels.

Both Rovers and Rangers have posted Facebook messages encouraging fans to back Reynolds’ appeal, the latter saying: “Berwick are saddened to learn of the circumstances facing former Gers midfielder Scott-Taylor Mackenzie and send best wishes to him and his family at this difficult time.”

