Gala Fairydean Rovers 1-4 Sauchie Juniors: Lower league side knock Rovers out of Scottish Cup

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing 4-1 at home to Sauchie Juniors in the first round of the Scottish Cup (Photo: Thomas Brown)

An early Sauchie penalty by Sam Collumbine – after a foul on Ross Kavanagh – put the East of Scotland Premier Division side ahead at Netherdale against their Scottish Lowland Football League opponents.

But the hosts levelled in brilliant style when striker Zander Murray volleyed in his 100th goal for the club with his left foot after Danny Galbraith’s cross from the left.

Murray then headed over a good chance from close range before the visitors went 2-1 up when Collumbine slotted home with his left foot.

Gala Fairydean Rovers in possession against Sauchie Juniors at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Into the second half and Sauchie’s pacy attackers continued to cause problems for the Rovers rearguard.

It was 3-1 for the Clackmannanshire side when Kavanagh slotted home with his right foot.

And the killer fourth arrived when Kavanagh took a pass near the halfway line and ran through to score past home keeper Ryan Goodfellow.

Striker Murray, playing his first game for Rovers since coming out as gay in a social media post last week, had mixed emotions when speaking to us after the match.

Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray vying for possession against Sauchie Juniors at the weekend (Pic: Thomas Brown)

“I don’t think I’ve scored a better goal than that in my life,” Murray told The Southern Reporter. “An absolute cracker.

“It was just bitter sweet that we didn’t get the result.

"Scoring 100 goals for the club is great, a personal milestone. But the team’s more important than me.

"I had been out for six weeks with an ankle injury so that was my first game back.

Winger Danny Galbraith on the attack for Gala Fairydean Rovers versus Sauchie Juniors at Netherdale on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

"I never set a goals target for the season. I just want to be in the right positions at the right time.

"Even if I miss them at first, eventually they go in.

"Obviously I was a wee bit rusty on Saturday because I’ve not really trained.”

Murray said he got an extremely positive reaction from other players, management teams and match officials reacting to his announcement about his sexuality.

"It was excellent,” he said. “I’ve been playing football for years so everyone knows everyone.

"You know all the players. They were all saying: ‘That’s superb Zander, brilliant, good on you’.

"There was absolutely no drama. To players worried about coming out of the closet, thinking that they couldn’t do it, I would say that once you actually do it and be yourself it will get so much better.”

Gala Fairydean Rovers are no longer playing Kelty Hearts in the East of Scotland Cup semi-finals this Saturday, September 24.

The League 1 side have a re-arranged fixture they need to fulfill. At the moment, Gala have a free weekend.

The South Challenge Cup tie which was postponed due to the Queen's passing has now been fixed for Saturday, October 15.

And Gala's festive clash with The Spartans at Netherdale scheduled for Boxing Day has been brought forward to Friday, December 23, kick off 7.45pm.