Fry on the ball documentary as Hawick reach final

Hawick United 2, Tweeddale Rovers 0

It has taken a while in coming – 47 years, to be exact.

However, after a long wait, Hawick United have reached the final of the South of Scotland Cup again.

The Hawick side saw to this by coming out on top in a hard-fought duel in the sun at Victoria Park, Innerleithen.

A duel in which United earned the bragging rights and a meeting with Carluke Hearts in the final through goals in each half of the game – Carluke having knocked Hawick Waverley out in the other semi-final.

In red-hot conditions, both sides gave their all but it was United who carried the most

heat and the ‘Tangerines’ deserved their win, with a penalty save by ‘keeper Dean Fry among the highlights.

Commenting on his side’s triumph, Hawick manager Geo Shepherd said: “We scored two goals, hit the woodwork twice, had a clean sheet and are in the final of the South of Scotland Cup for the first time in years. Just superb.”

United opened in sprightly fashion and, in the second minute, almost broke the deadlock with a raging free kick from Sean Clarke which had ‘goal’ written all over it.

Tweeddale ‘keeper Ryan Bertram’ however’ had other ideas and put up the shutters by leaping to his right to make a magnificent save.

After Michael Robertson and Aaron Swailes came near to scoring at the respective ends, a goal arrived in the 26 th minute.

In breaking clear, Ross Scott rattled in a shot that Bertram stopped by turning the ball round the post with his legs after spreading himself.

David Strathdee floated over the resultant corner kick and Clarke found the bottom of the net with a header.

Apart from Rovers’ Mark Rathie blazing a shot over the bar and Clarke almost notching a second counter, there were few scoring opportunities during the rest of the first period.

Four minutes into the second half, however, Tweeddale had a golden chance to equalise.

United defender Colin Turnbull handled in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

There was to be no joy for the Rovers, though, as Moray McLeod’s penalty was well saved by United number one Dean Fry.

United had got out of jail and the Wilton Lodge Park men replied with some purposeful attacks. In one such raid, Clarke hit the upright with a back header.

With 64 minutes gone, United did get a second when a David Strathdee free kick ended up nestling in the back of the net, having deflected in by Rovers’ Marcus Thomson.

Tweeddale now had an uphill task on their hands and duly gave their all for the rest of the match.

However, United had victory within their sights and hit the woodwork for a second time when a Scott shot cannoned off the bar.

In the other semi-final, Hawick Waverley lost 3-2 to Carluke Hearts, with Taylor Hope and Jason Inglis being the Waverley marksmen.