Frozen pitch forces switch of venue for Saturday’s Berwick Rangers game versus Cumbernauld Colts

Berwick Rangers on the attack against Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday (Photo: Ian Runciman)

A header, put in from a corner, by the 23-year-old nine minutes ahead of the final whistle and only shortly after being brought on as a substitute cancelled out the Edinburgh visitors’ 1-0 lead, courtesy of Murray Thomas’s 50th-minute opener at Shielfield Park.

It also stopped Hearts’ under-21s doing the double against manager Stuart Malcolm’s men following their 6-0 win at home in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the current Scottish Lowland Football League season back in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm was grateful for that intervention, averting back-to-back defeats following Rangers’ 1-0 loss at Bo’ness United seven days previously, telling the club’s Facebook page: “We stuck at it, we got in some good areas and we still looked threatening and it turned out we got a great goal from big Kyle on coming back from loan – great header and some delivery.

“We’ll take it, 1-1. We maybe could have nicked it. They probably think they could maybe have nicked it as well.”

That result leaves Berwick sitting 12th in the table on 34 points from 24 games ahead of a trip to Cumbernauld Colts this coming Saturday, their hosts being two league places and six points worse off than them but with a game in hand.

That match was scheduled to be played in Berwick but has been switched to the North Lanarkshire side’s Broadwood Stadium 3G home ground due to the pitch at Shielfield Park being frozen solid. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wee Gers’ home match against manager David Proctor’s Cumbernauld side has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 4.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s game, Malcolm added: “I’ve seen Cumbernauld. They’re a good side. They pass the ball well. They do some very, very good things within games. They get into great areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll have to get the boys rested and try to get them ticking over through the week and get some energy back into their legs.