Free bagpipe transport for Tartan Army, courtesy of Sky Bet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the successful overturned stadium ban on bagpipes, Sky Bet is footing the bill for bagpipe transport this summer’s tournament in Germany.

The bagpipe players of Scotland’s Tartan Army will bring their famous instruments to Germany this summer at no additional expense after Sky Bet worked with the fan group to cover the extra baggage costs. This follows the supporters’ victory in overturning a long-standing stadium ban ahead of the tournament.

Since 2010 ‘mechanical sound-emitting devices’ have not been permitted inside the grounds at major tournaments, and it appeared likely that this summer’s tournament would also pass by without Scotland’s traditional musical instrument. However, after a meeting between fan representatives in February it was announced that the pipes would be allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Bet has worked with the Tartan Army to ensure a strong presence of bagpipes at Scotland’s games by covering additional costs for the pipers, such as extra baggage fees for bringing their instruments to Germany.

The move is part of Sky Bet’s For The Fans Campaign, which aims to champion the modern football fan and fan culture whilst making their matchday experience better.

Iain Emerson, editor of the Famous Tartan Army magazine, said: “Bagpipes are deeply rooted in Scottish culture and for the Tartan Army, they are essential to our fan-experience during major tournaments. If there’s a lull in the play, or Scotland are not doing so well on the pitch, the Tartan Army might be a bit quieter, but once you hear a piper playing, it lifts everybody.

"With Sky Bet’s support we’re delighted that our pipes will be with us every step of the way in Germany. Nothing’s cheap these days, so the help has been really appreciated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad