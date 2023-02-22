Fourth win on spin for Berwick Rangers but Old Firm colts up next

Jordan Sinclair celebrating scoring Berwick Rangers' 56th-minute match-winner against Cumbernauld's Open Goal Broomhill at home at Shielfield Park on Saturday (Pic: Alan Bell)

The Borderers secured a further three points, taking their tally to 47 from 29 fixtures, by beating Open Goal Broomhill 2-1 at home at Shielfield Park on Saturday, watched by a crowd of more than 430.

That victory, secured by goals from Liam Buchanan on 50 minutes and Jordan Sinclair on 56, saw Rangers leapfrog their visitors from Cumbernauld, reduced to ten men by a 67th-minute red card for Jamie Semple, to hit a new high for this season in the league table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broomhill’s goal was scored from the penalty spot by Broque Watson on 52 minutes.

Rangers now face one of the toughest tests their league has to offer if they’re to keep their winning run going, a visit from table-topping Rangers B this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Scottish Premiership giants’ colts are currently six league places and 17 points better off than their hosts and will be looking to do the double after beating Berwick 3-0 in the reverse fixture in Dumbarton in October, but Rangers are confident of giving the full-timers a game.

A spokesperson for the club’s board issued a rallying call to supporters to get behind their team as they look to chart a course higher up the table in the seven games they’ve got left to go, saying: “This coming Saturday is a huge day for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team have won four games on the bounce but are now going to be coming up against the league leaders, a very talented Rangers B side.

“Our players pushed them hard in the away fixture, and a strong home crowd might make the difference on the 25th.

“We have seen for ourselves how your energy has lifted the players in recent weeks, but we will need all of your support to help us pick up a potentially huge three points as we seek to climb up the Lowland League table.”