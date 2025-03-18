Fourth shutout on spin edges Berwick Rangers another point nearer safety

Berwick Rangers goalkeeper Calum Antell, pictured in prior action, kept a fourth clean sheet on the spin at Broomhill on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

Berwick Rangers’ third 0-0 Scottish Lowland Football League draw on the spin on Saturday saw them drop one place in the table to third from bottom but they’re now four points clear of the relegation spot occupied by Gala Fairydean Rovers.

That result away to second-bottom Broomhill – goalkeeper Calum Antell’s fourth clean sheet running in all competitions – ​​takes Rangers’ tally of points to 26 from 29 fixtures, with their hosts on 24 from 28 and Fairydean on 22 from 30.

It also stretches Kevin Haynes’s wait for his first league win as Berwick manager to eight games but five draws over the last two months have seen his side continue to edge closer to safety ahead of a four-fixture run-in to the end of the season starting with a visit from Tranent this coming Saturday.

Kick-off at Shielfield Park is at 3pm and Rangers will be hoping for a winning double after getting the better of the fifth-placed East Lothian outfit, now with ex-Rangers midfielder Darren Smith as interim manager, by 3-2 in August’s reverse fixture.

Looking back over a game featuring an 87th-minute red card for captain Grant Nelson, Haynes reckons the Northumbrians were unlucky to leave Dumbarton without all three points.

“It certainly wasn’t a classic,” the 43-year-old told his club’s website.

“It wasn’t one for the spectators and it kind of looked like we were playing against a team that didn’t want to get beat. They made life difficult and there wasn’t much football on show.

“I felt that we created lots of chances, the better chances. I thought we won the midfield battle and we were well on top. I thought we controlled the game for 80 minutes, other than the first ten minutes, when they put us under pressure.

“After we got through that ten-minute spell, there was only one team who really looked like they were going to win the game.

“We’re creating chances and that’s all I can ask for.”

Haynes was also happy to see another clean sheet, saying: “We’re taking fewer risks and that gives you a platform in a game. As long as you’re not conceding goals, if we continue to do that, we’ll give ourselves the best opportunity to win football games.

“We will win games. It might go right down to the wire but we will win games. Nobody’s panicking. If we keep putting in workmanlike performances like we have, we will get results.”

