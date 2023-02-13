Fourth defeat on trot for Peebles Rovers but boss praises display as best for months

Peebles Rovers losing 1-0 at home to Dalkeith Thistle in December (Pic: Kevin Lomax)

That was the Borderers’ fourth loss on the trot in all competitions but Rossi reckons it was also their best display since the 1-0 defeat at home to Dalkeith at the start of December that started that losing streak.

Their Midlothian hosts’ goals at the weekend were scored by Kyle Brockie and Josh Davidson

“I’d say it’s the best we’ve played since returning from a two-month enforced lay-off, and on a tricky pitch too, but we’ve come up just a little short, so I don’t know how to feel,” he told the club’s website.

“Our levels were night and day compared to the weekend before. Unfortunately, we just didn’t take the initiative when we had it.

“We created countless opportunities in the final third but we just couldn’t get the ball over the line.

“It is coming, though, of that I’m certain.

“It’s a tough one to take, but if you don’t take your chances, you can play as well as you want but you won’t pick up points, so we have to address that.”

Saturday’s loss leaves Rovers 11th in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division, with 22 points from 19 matches.