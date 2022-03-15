Four out of 10 of Borders teams in amateur football cup action at weekend go through

St Boswells being beaten 3-2 at home by Berwick Colts in their Sanderson Cup quarter-final on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The three teams dismissed by fellow Borderers were Hawick Waverley, beaten 3-1 at home by Duns Amateurs in the Beveridge Cup’s first round; Newtown, defeated 5-3 at home at the same stage of the same contest by Chirnside United; and Eyemouth United Amateurs, edged out 3-2 away to Lauder in a Sanderson Cup quarter-final.

Matthew Linton netted Waverley’s consolation effort, with Sean Robertson, Luke Strangeways and Steven Burns scoring at the other end.

Gioacchino De Martino, Louis Blacklock and Calum McGowan were on target for Newtown, with Daniel Pattenden twice, Joe Condy, Danny Blackie and Graham Paterson scoring for their visitors.

Ryan Prentice got a hat-trick for Lauder, with John Dougall and Connor Lough replying for the seasiders.

Two of those knocked out by opposition from outwith the Borders were halted in the Walls Cup’s first round, Gala Hotspur losing 7-1 away to South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United and Hawick Legion going down 5-0 south of the border at Northumberland’s Tweedmouth Amateurs.

The other, St Boswells, were beaten 3-2 at home by Berwick Colts in a Sanderson Cup quarter-final. Jamie Brown and Lee McRae scored for the hosts against the Northumbrians.

The region’s other success story were Hawick United, 2-0 victors at home to Langholm Legion in a Beveridge Cup quarter-final.

Dylan Ellins and Lewis Muir were United’s scorers against their Dumfries and Galloway opponents.

Four of the five Border Amateur Football Association league games scheduled for the weekend were called off, the odd man out being a 5-2 A division win for Langlee Amateurs at Ancrum.

On target for Langlee to lift them up to seventh in the table, with 13 points from six games, were Des Sutherland twice, Graeme Clarke, Tyler Smith and Daryl Burdett.

A dozen league games are lined up for this weekend.

The three A division fixtures scheduled are Ancrum v Chirnside, Langlee v Duns and Hawick Waverley v Tweeddale Rovers.

Duns are currently top of that table, with 37 points from 13 games, and Ancrum bottom after losing all 14 of their games so far.

Five B division games are lined up – Biggar United v Leithen Rovers, Earlston Rhymers v Coldstream Amateurs, Gala Hotspur v Jed Legion, Hawick Legion v Selkirk Victoria and Stow v Kelso Thistle.

Tweedmouth are in pole position in that league, with 42 points from 14 games, with Stow second, on 27 points from 10 games. Jed Legion prop up that table with eight points from 13 games.

The four games making up the C division fixture card are Berwick Colts v Spittal Rovers, Eyemouth United Amateurs v Berwick’s Highfields United, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs v Tweeddale Rovers Colts and Hawick Colts v St Boswells.