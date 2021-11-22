Four Borders sides go through to next round of South of Scotland Cup

Hawick United's Adam Beattie winning the ball against Greenlaw in their South of Scotland Cup second-round tie on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The two Borders derbies contested saw Linton Hotspur run up a 4-0 win at Gala Hotspur and Hawick United claim a 2-1 home victory against Greenlaw.

The West Linton outfit’s scorers were Connor Brunton, Ali Donnelly, Ben Gracie and Euan Louden.

Dylan Ellins and Lewis Muir were United’s scorers, with William Smillie replying for the Berwickshire side.

Ancrum's Sean Wood going up against Hawick Waverley's Sam Kelly (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The only other Borderers to secure progress on a playing pitch were Langlee Amateurs, courtesy of a 4-1 away win against Avendale in Strathaven in South Lanarkshire.

Stuart Noble and Des Sutherland scored two each for Langlee.

Tweeddale Rovers were awarded an away walkover against Selkirk Victoria, though, as their prospective hosts were unable to fulfil that fixture.

The Peebles side’s colts had their fixture away to Langholm Legion awarded as a walkover for their hosts, however, because they were unable to muster a team.

Ancrum's Oliver Stewart making a sliding tackle on Hawick Waverley's Euan Thompson (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Gala Fairydean Rovers’ amateurs have pulled out of the competition.

The other Borderers knocked out of the cup were Coldstream Amateurs and Kelso Thistle, beaten 4-2 by Machan United and 7-3 by Loanhead Miners respectively at home, along with Hawick Legion, Stow, Newtown and Duns after losing away to Danderhall Miners’ Welfare 4-2, Penicuik 6-5, Tranent 4-0 and Trinity 2-1 in that order.

Hawick Colts’ planned home game against Spittal Rovers was put back until this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 1.30pm, due to coronavirus protocols.

It being a cup weekend, only six Border Amateur Football Association league games were played and one of those, Netherdale Thistle’s home C league fixture against St Boswells, was abandoned part of the way through with the visitors 3-1 up.

Jodie Easdon jumping for Hawick United against Greenlaw (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The two other C league games played were a 3-3 draw for Highfields United at home to Berwick Colts and a 5-5 draw for Lauder hosting Eyemouth United.

Ancrum lost 5-2 at home to Hawick Waverley in the association’s A league.