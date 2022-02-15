Four Borders amateur football teams through to Waddell Cup quarter-finals

Lewis Robertson on the ball for Hawick Waverley against Tweedmouth Amateurs (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Two knocked out Northumbrian opposition to progress and two go through at the expense of fellow Borderers.

Hawick Waverley beat Tweedmouth Amateurs 3-0 at home and Greenlaw saw off Berwick’s Highfields United 4-0, also at home. Euan Thomson, Matthew Linton and Scott Duncan scored for Waverley, and Louis Norris, James Rogers-Jones, Daniel Cranston and Tam Hume were on target for Greenlaw.

In the two Borders cup derbies contested, Stow edged out Duns 8-7 away on penalties after finishing extra time tied at 2-2 and Newtown hit Selkirk Victoria for six without reply at home.

Hawick Colts striker Kevin Strathdee scored two goals against Tweeddale Rovers Colts at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Macauley Steele and Bruce Runciman scored Stow’s goals in normal time, the former from the penalty spot, and goalkeeper Tom Kerr put away their penalty shootout winner.

On target for Newtown were Darren Blacklock, Joe Tait, Matt Scott, Scott Leitch, Andrew Smith and Ryan Blacklock.

The other second-round tie played was a 4-1 win for Spittal Rovers at Berwick Colts.

Lauder’s tie against Earlston Rhymers and Chirnside United’s away to Biggar United were postponed.

Langholm Legion’s rescheduled first-round tie at Leithen Rovers was cancelled, and that means the Dumfries and Galloway side now go on to face current holders Langlee Amateurs in round two on a date yet to be fixed.

Three Border Amateur Football Association league games were also played at the weekend, one in the B division and two in the C league.

The former was a 2-2 draw for Gala Hotspur at Coldstream Amateurs, with Kenny Harrow and Duncan Kemp scoring for the Galashiels side and Jordan Lauder and Dillon Willcox replying for the hosts.

The two C division matches played were a 3-1 defeat for St Boswells at Eyemouth United and a 5-1 home victory for table-toppers Hawick Colts against a Tweeddale Rovers Colts side a man short to begin with.

Kevin Strathdee scored twice for Hawick Colts, with Ross Scott, Liam Lavery and Ross Douglas also netting for his side at Wilton Lodge Park.