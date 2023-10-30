Four Border Amateur Football Association B division fixtures yield 29 goals between them

​Defending Border Amateur Football Association A division champions Duns Amateurs let slip an opportunity to go four points clear at the top of the table by losing 2-1 on the road at Hawick Waverley on Saturday.

Hawick Waverley beating Duns Amateurs 2-1 at home in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Victory at Wilton Lodge Park would have seen Duns pull away from second-placed title challengers Langlee Amateurs as they weren’t playing at the weekend.

That looked a likely outcome after full-back Alan Jess put the visitors in front with a 20-yard shot past home goalkeeper Phil Smith 17 minutes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evan Alexander equalised for Waverley straight from the restart, however, and Jordan Yardley headed in a winner with five minutes to go despite the hosts being a man down by that point, Smith having been sent off on 78 minutes for handling the ball outside his area.

Hawick Waverley in possession against Duns Amateurs on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Duns retain pole position, with 21 points from nine fixtures, one ahead of Langlee and third-placed Greenlaw, the former having a game in hand and the latter having played two more.

Waverley, now on 16 points from ten fixtures, move up two league places to fourth.

Only one other A division fixture went ahead on Saturday, a 3-1 win for seventh-placed Chirnside United at home to fifth-placed Langholm Legion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four B division fixtures were also played, yielding 29 goals between them, along with three South of Scotland Amateur Cup first-round ties postponed from the Saturday before.

Ancrum beating Selkirk Victoria 6-1 at home in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

The former were a 6-1 thumping for Selkirk Victoria at Ancrum, an even bigger battering – by 8-0 – for Gala Hotspur at Eyemouth United Amateurs, a 5-0 win for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Lauder and a 5-4 defeat for Kelso Thistle at Berwick’s Highfields United.

Those results leave Highfields at the top of the table, on 27 points from 12 fixtures; Eyemouth second, on 24 from ten; Kelso sixth, on 16 from 11; Ancrum seventh, on 15 from nine; Fairydean’s ammies eighth, on 15 from ten; Lauder ninth, on nine from ten; Hotspur tenth, on seven from eight; and Vics bottom, with four from ten.

Ancrum’s scorers were Euan Armstrong with two, Sean Clarke, Ross MacKay, Kieran Fleming and Cameron Fisher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On target for Eyemouth were James Paxton, Connor Lough and Stefan Kennedy at the double, plus Modestas Zilaitis and Mark Walters.

Lauder losing 5-0 at home to Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division at the weekend (Pic: Linda Cruikshank)

Kai Macrae twice, Reegan Stisi, Allan Marr and Mikey Graham scored for Fairydean.

Kelso’s scorers were Shane Bonnington, Ewan Hutchison, Micky Pattinson and Luke McKinlay.

The three cup ties played were wins by 3-1 for Tweeddale Rovers at home to Biggar United and 3-2 for Greenlaw at Tweedmouth Amateurs and an 8-0 knockout for Earlston Rhymers at East Lothian’s West Barns Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers’ scorers were Scott Inglis at the double and Connor Thorburn.

Kai Robertson, Cammy Falconer and William Smillie netted for Greenlaw.