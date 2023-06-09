Former Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray returning to Borders

Zander Murray in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Rangers B in October (Pic: Thomas Brown)

The 31-year-old, the only openly-gay footballer in Scotland after coming out last September while at the Galashiels club, is to lead a discussion about issues facing non-heterosexual athletes such as him and how they can be overcome.

Entitled Changing Rooms, Changing Minds: An Evening with Zander Murray, it takes place at Borders College’s Netherdale campus on Monday, June 26, at 7pm.

It’s being organised by Gala Fairydean Rovers Community Trust together with Live Borders and the college and, thanks to funding from Glasgow-based charity Leadership, Equality and Active Participation in Sports Scotland, entry will be free of charge to coaches, students and individuals interested in developing sporting talent and ensuring sport is open and inclusive.

Murray has been at Scottish League 2 side Bonnyrigg Rose since January after over three years at Rovers, having joined the Scottish Lowland Football League side from West Lothian’s Pumpherston Juniors in September 2019.