Former Falkirk and Airdrie goalkeeper signs for Gala Fairydean Rovers

Gala Fairydean Rovers’ recruitment drive ahead of the next Scottish Lowland Football League season continues with the acquisition of a goalkeeper from League 2’s Stenhousemuir.
By Darin Hutson
Published 26th May 2023, 11:17 BST- 2 min read
Goalkeeper Jay Cantley after arriving at Falkirk in November 2020 (Pic: Ian Sneddon)Goalkeeper Jay Cantley after arriving at Falkirk in November 2020 (Pic: Ian Sneddon)
Goalkeeper Jay Cantley after arriving at Falkirk in November 2020 (Pic: Ian Sneddon)

Jay Cantley has signed a pre-contract with the Galashiels side and is due to join up next week once his current deal with Stenny expires.

The 20-year-old had been at the Ochilview Park club, sixth-place finishers in the Scottish Professional Football League’s fourth tier last season under new manager Gary Naysmith, since July last year.

The former Hibernian youth player was previously at League 1’s Airdrieonians and Falkirk for a year apiece.

A spokesperson for player-manager Martin Scott’s Borderers said: “Gala Fairydean Rovers are delighted to announce Jay Cantley has signed a pre-contract agreement with the club.

“The former Hibernian, Falkirk and Airdrie goalkeeper will join us at Netherdale in June from Stenhousemuir.”

Cantley is the fourth player in the space of a week to sign up with Rovers, 12th-placed finishers in their fifth-tier league last time round, in the space of a week.

His arrival will follow those of former Hibernian youth midfielder Adam Watson and brothers Jamie and Kyle Semple.

Watson, 24, is back for a second stint at Gala, having previously played there on loan from the Edinburgh Scottish Premiership outfit’s under-20s from 2016 to 2018.

He’s since turned out for League 1’s FC Edinburgh and the fifth tier’s Tranent Juniors.

Jamie Semple, 22, is a striker previously at Motherwell, East Fife, Cove Rangers and Open Goal Broomhill, as well as playing for Scotland at under-17 to under-19 level.

His younger brother, 19, a fellow ex-’Well youth player, is a defender also last with Open Goal Broomhill.

Heading in the opposite direction, both to Lowland League rivals Cowdenbeath, are former Brechin City defender Gregor Jordan and ex-Selkirk and Berwick Rangers midfielder Ciaren Chalmers.

