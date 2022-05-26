Football trivia question: Has it been 24 years of hurt since their last trophy for Gala Fairydean Rovers fans or only nine?

Gala Rovers players celebrating winning 2013's Waddell Cup by beating Greenlaw 3-0 (Photo: Stuart Cobley)

Technically, the answer is nine and counting as the Galashiels club haven’t picked up any silverware since their creation in their current form by merging two previous town clubs, Gala Fairydean and Gala Rovers, in 2013, reversing their split into two teams in 1907, 13 years on from their original formation.

It’s not quite as simple as that, however, as though Fairydean hadn’t claimed a trophy since 1998 and hadn’t even made it to a final since 2002, the old Rovers, originally their reserves, were no strangers to silverware, consistently picking up cups right up until 2013’s merger. They even did a double that very year, winning the Dudley Cup and the Beveridge Cup.

Whichever way you look at it, though, fans would agree it’s been too long.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current Rovers travel east to Penicuik in Midlothian this Sunday, May 29, to face Linlithgow Rose in the final of this year’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup, and chairman Ryan Cass is hoping they can end either nine or 24 years of hurt.

“It's going to be a great day for the club and it will be even better if we can bring the cup home to Galashiels,” he said.

“We know it is going to be a tough match against quality opposition but we have the players who can win us a long-overdue trophy.”

As a result of making it to the final, Gala will play League 1 side Kelty Hearts in the semi-final of the City Cup next season.

Rovers are running a free supporters’ bus to Penicuik Park on Sunday, departing at 11.30am. Admission to the final itself, kicking off at 2pm, is £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

The Borderers had to get through six rounds to make it to this weekend’s final, defeating Rosyth 3-1, Tweedmouth Rangers 10-0, Bathgate Thistle 2-0, Bonnyrigg Rose 5-1, Dundonald Bluebell 2-0 and Kinnoull Juniors 4-3 on penalties after being tied 4-4 at the end of extra time.