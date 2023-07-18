Football stars Murray Davidson, Liam Craig and Steven MacLean get back on ball in Borders for fundraiser

Some of the players involved in Friday night's fundraiser at Peebles Rovers (Photo: Pete Birrell)

The East of Scotland Football League third division side took on a team made up of former players and special guests including three Scottish Cup winners with St Johnstone – Chirnside's Liam Craig, Peebles’ Steven MacLean and Innerleithen’s Murray Davidson – as part of their pre-season preparations.

Former Vale of Leithen and Berwick Rangers midfielder Steven Notman also turned out for the invitational side at Whitestone Park in Peebles, as did current Rovers manager Ger Rossi.

Making up the rest of the legends’ squad were Gregor Lamb, Aaron Somerville, Brian Whitson, Rab Howie, Gareth Smith, Scott Inglis, David Lindsay, Neil Nisbet, Glen Harley, Scott Sutherland, Gavin Tainsh, Donovan Ndiweni, Kevan Massie and Lee Zavaroni.

Now-retired St Johnstone legend Murray Davidson on the ball against Peebles Rovers on Friday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

They were beaten 3-2 by the present Rovers team – thanks to goals from Paul Dickson, Luke MacLean and Grant Wilson – with current St Johnstone manager MacLean, father of the opposition goal-scorer, netting twice for the legends.

Proceeds from the annual event will go to club funds, with a donation also to be made to the Peeblesshire Foodbank.

Former Gala Fairydean Rovers and Vale of Leithen midfielder Rossi, 35, was delighted by Friday night’s turnout, telling the club’s website: “Despite the weather, the town came out in force to witness what I felt was an extremely competitive game of football.

“We literally couldn’t have asked for much more on a night when you’d certainly forgive people for staying indoors.

Peebles Rovers goal-scorer Paul Dickson challenging for possession on Friday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

“Those that braved the elements witnessed our young Rovers giving a really good account of themselves against a legends side literally bursting with quality. It no doubt made for an entertaining evening.

“Both teams tried to pass the ball in horrible conditions and afterwards I said to the lads in the young Rovers’ dressing room that, from a footballing perspective, they should be taking a lot away from it, especially playing against guys like Murray, Liam and Steven, who have all played at the top level for over a decade.

“For me, though, to walk out with my wee one to see such solid support from the community and to play beside some old friends and guys I’ve admired throughout the years, I’m not sure it will ever get any better. It honestly gave me a lump in my throat.

“It blew all my expectations well out of the water.

Ex-St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig on the ball against Peebles Rovers on Friday (Pic: Pete Birrell)

“What this game was all about for me and for the legends team was a really good excuse to get some great guys back under the one roof, and I think it all came together.

“I just hope it gave some of the old guard one final memory to take away from Whitestone Park as well.”