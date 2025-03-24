Five points picked up by four Borders teams in East of Scotland Football League action

Peebles Rovers were the only winners, at home at Whitestone Park to Northumberland’s Tweedmouth Rangers, and their EoSFL second division rivals Vale of Leithen were the sole losers, hosting table-toppers Armadale Thistle.

Both those games were decided by 1-0 scorelines, a 49th-minute Jack Temple own goal going the way of Rovers and Vale being edged out by their visitors from West Lothian thanks to a Jack Sayers shot past home goalkeeper Ryan Gordon at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park 11 minutes ahead of the final whistle.

Those results leave Peebles manager Tam McFadyen’s side as they were, 11th in the table, but now on 24 points from 22 fixtures after their seventh win of the campaign, five clear of the two-deep relegation zone.

Vale’s 14th defeat of the season coupled with a 2-1 win for Harthill Royal, previously second from bottom, at home to Stirling University sees manager Ian Flynn’s Innerleithen outfit, now on 19 points from 21 matches, swap places with them and return to the drop-zone.

Third-from-bottom Tweedmouth are also on 19 points but with a goal difference 11 better than Vale’s, having played two games more.

The division’s other Borderers, gaffer David Brown’s Coldstream, remain ninth, on 29 points from 23 games, after having the weekend off.

Both the region’s representatives in the EoSFL’s third division picked up a point on the road at the weekend, Hawick Royal Albert drawing 3-3 at Pumpherston and Linton Hotspur 0-0 at Fauldhouse United.

On target for manager Kenny Aitchison’s Royalists in West Lothian were Harry Fowler on two minutes, Aiden Gillan on 20 and Ben Uwandu on 39, with a Craig Johnston hat-trick on 28, 60 and 79 earning a share of the spoils for their hosts.

That brace of stalemates leaves co-managers Ruairidh Fleming and Paul Currie’s Hotspur second in the table, on 42 points from 21 fixtures, and Albert third, on 37 from 25.

Vale are the only Borderers on league duty this coming Saturday, heading up to Fife to take on sixth-placed Oakley United, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Albert and Hotspur are both contesting second-round EoSFL league cup ties against premier division opposition, the former away to Sauchie Juniors and the latter at home to Dunipace, and they’re 2.30pm kick-offs too.

Peebles and Coldstream are out of action until Saturday, April 5, that day’s division two fixture card seeing the former hosting Fife’s Burntisland Shipyard and the latter at home to West Lothian’s West Calder United, both 2.30pm kick-offs as well.

Vale are at home to Stirling Uni at the same time, as well as Albert hosting West Lothian’s Stoneburn and Hotspur hitting the road to Pumpherston.

