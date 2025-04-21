Five-point boost lifts Vale of Leithen up to 11th in table

James Flynn, seen here on the ball for Vale of Leithen during a 3-3 draw away to Tweedmouth Rangers in March now upgraded to a 1-0 win for the Innerleithen outfit, scored one of their three goals away to Bathgate Thistle on Saturday (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

Vale of Leithen were winners at the double at the weekend as not only did they upset the odds by getting the better of promotion-chasing Bathgate Thistle by 3-0 away but they were also gifted two extra points as recompense for a breach of rules by a previous set of opponents.

Their goals past Bathgate goalkeeper Craig Saunders were scored by Kyle Mitchell on 11 minutes and 45 and James Flynn on 47.

The three points picked up by manager Ian Flynn’s visiting side against the third-placed West Lothian outfit at Bathgate’s Creamery Park were accompanied by two more for their 3-3 draw at Tweedmouth Rangers back on Sunday, March 9, as that’s now been awarded as a 1-0 away win due to their Northumbrian hosts having fielded an ineligible player.

Mitchell was also on target for the Innerleithen side that day at Shielfield Park, along with a trialist and Russell Bowers, with Craig Bell at the double and Sam Straughan netting for Rangers.

Kyle Mitchell, seen here on the ball for Vale of Leithen during a 3-3 draw away to Tweedmouth Rangers in March now upgraded to a 1-0 win for the Innerleithen outfit, scored one of their goals that day and two away to Bathgate Thistle on Saturday (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

Vale’s five-point haul from the weekend after taking their tally of wins into double-figures lifts them up to 11th place in the East of Scotland Football League’s second division from 13th, with 30 points from 25 fixtures, and a two-point sanction imposed on Tweedmouth for their eligibility offence leaves them five points adrift at the foot of the table, on 19 from 25.

Coldstream were in division two action on the road on Saturday too, winning 1-0 at Fife’s sixth-placed Oakley United, thanks to a 63rd-minute Koen Ross goal.

That moves them up from tenth to eighth in the table, on 34 points from 26 fixtures, with the division’s other Borderers, Peebles Rovers, dropping one place to 13th, on 25 from 24, after having the Easter weekend off.

Manager Tam McFadyen’s Rovers resume their league campaign this Wednesday at home to Bathgate, with kick-off at 7pm, but they, Vale and Coldstream have all got a blank weekend coming up.

All three are back in action the Saturday after, May 3, however – manager David Brown’s Streamers being at home to ninth-placed Stirling University, Vale hosting Oakley and Peebles hitting the road to fourth-placed West Calder United, all 2.30pm kick-offs.

The Stirling students will be targeting a winning hat-trick at Home Park at the start of next month, having given Coldstream a 6-1 hiding in January’s reverse fixture and also beaten them 3-1 in the King Cup’s second round last November, that match having been on their home patch too.

Vale and Peebles, like the Streamers, will also be out to make amends for losing their reverse fixtures, by 2-0 away at the end of March and 9-1 at home at Whitestone Park in December respectively.