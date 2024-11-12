Five lots of Borderers and two Northumbrian sides make it past round one of Waddell Cup

Berwick Town and Highfields United vying for possession on Saturday in round one of the Waddell Cup (Photo: Keith Hamblin)

Duns Amateurs, Earlston Rhymers, Greenlaw, Kelso Thistle and Eyemouth United Amateurs are among seven Border Amateur Football Association sides through to round two or beyond of this season’s Waddell Cup after victories in Saturday’s first round.

Duns and Greenlaw both racked up four-goal winning margins at home, by 4-0 against Chirnside United and 5-1 versus Gala Hotspur respectively, but Eyemouth doubled that, seeing off Langholm Legion 9-1 at home to make amends for their 3-0 first division defeat hosting the same opponents seven days prior.

Rhymers and Berwick Town both progress thanks to 3-2 knockouts, the former away to Biggar United and the latter hosting fellow Northumbrians Highfields United.

Kelso Thistle went one better, beating St Boswells 4-2 at home, and Tweedmouth Amateurs racked up a five-goal winning margin hosting Hawick legion, the final scoreline there being 6-1.

Berwick Town beating Highfields United 3-2 at their Billendean Road home ground in Spittal on Saturday in round one of the Waddell Cup (Photo: Keith Hamblin)

Jordan Yardley scored twice for current cup-holders and six-time-winners Duns at New Hawthorn Park, with Liam Demarco and Gregor Watson also netting.

William Smillie found the back of the net twice for Greenlaw, with Kai Robertson, Ben Bouchier and Jack Morrison on target too at WS Happer Memorial Park and Joseph Owusu getting one back for their visitors.

Eyemouth’s scorers were William Mace with four, John Crawford with three, Declan McCulloch and Declan Lough, their visitors’ consolation goal being registered by Greig Cartner.

Mark Williamson scored twice for Rhymers in South Lanarkshire, with Fraser Jackson getting their other goal.

Berwick Town on the ball during their 3-2 win versus Highfields United at their Billendean Road home ground in Spittal on Saturday in round one of the Waddell Cup (Photo: Keith Hamblin)

Berwick Town’s scorers were Cole Wallace at the double and Brandon Hossack, with Lee Dodd and Jack Young netting for Highfields.

On target for Kelso were Ryan Beveridge twice, Ewan Hutchison and Louis Arnold, with Cammy Riddell and Harry Brown replying.

Kyle Wood scored four for Tweedmouth, with Leighton Robertson and Ben Lough on target too and Aidan Reilly getting one back for their visitors from Hawick.

One of Saturday’s eight scheduled round-one ties, Leithen Rovers hosting Gala Fairydean Amateurs, was postponed to a date yet to be fixed due to no referee being available.

Round two, also to be played on dates yet to be fixed, includes one all-division game, seventh-placed Eyemouth hosting table-toppers Langlee Amateurs, last season’s beaten finalists, and two all-B division ones, Ancrum away to Selkirk Victoria and Leithen Rovers or Fairydean’s ammies at home to Coldstream Amateurs.

That round of 14’s four other ties see top-flight teams going up against second-tier opposition – Rhymers hosting Berwick Town, Kelso at home to Hawick Waverley, Greenlaw away to Tweeddale Rovers and current cup-holders and six-time winners Duns at Stow.

Tweedmouth skip that round as they’ve been given a bye to the last eight.

This coming Saturday brings further cup competition and seven league fixtures, one of them in the A division.

The knockout ties are Colin Campbell Cup quarter-finals and they see Chirnside at home to Earlston, Hawick Legion hosting Tweedmouth, Duns at Hawick United and Stow at Langlee.

Saturday’s only A division match is a trip east to Eyemouth for Greenlaw.

Its six B division games include an away-day for table-toppers Fairydean at third-placed Selkirk and a trip for second-placed Tweeddale to fourth-placed Leithen Rovers.

The other four see Ancrum hosting Gala Hotspur, Coldstream at home to Biggar, Berwick Town away to Kelso and Jed Legion at St Boswells.

Leithen Rovers’ game against Tweeddale is due to kick off at 1pm, the four last-eight cup ties at 1.30pm and the other six league matches at 2pm.