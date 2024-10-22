Five Borders teams through to round two of South of Scotland Amateur Cup and eight go out

​Those going through are Duns Amateurs, Gala Hotspur, Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Kelso Thistle and Chirnside United and they're accompanied by two fellow Border Amateur Football Association outfits, Northumberland’s Tweedmouth Amateurs and Highfields United.

Eight teams from the region went out of the cup at the weekend, six of them at the hands of other association sides and three of those via penalty shootouts – Langlee Amateurs, Earlston Rhymers, Ancrum, Hawick Legion, Hawick Waverley, Hawick United, St Boswells and Tweeddale Rovers.

Duns hit West Lothian’s Lothian Athletic for six at home at New Hawthorn Park, thanks to two goals from Jordan Yardley and others from Sean Phillips, Jonny Simpson, George Windram and new recruit Jamie Whitehead, previously with with East of Scotland Football League second division side Coldstream.

Hotspur edged out Ancrum by 4-3 on spot-kicks at home at Galashiels Public Park after ending up tied at 2-2. Michael McAulay scored both their regulation-time goals, with Jacob Tracey and David Richardson on target for their visitors.

Lee Macrae got a hat-trick for Fairydean’s ammies, with Jayden Romeo and Euan Gray on target for their hosts at Brunton Park.

Ryan Beveridge scored twice for Kelso at Woodside Park, with Ewan Hutchison and Liam Hill netting too and Ross Scott twice and Nathan Gillie replying.

Chirnside’s scorers were Jake Rutherford at the double, Daniel Pattenden and Dean Cockburn, with Jake Houten replying for the visitors at Comrades’ Park.

Rhymers’ scorer at their Runciman Park home ground was Scott Rice, with Ben Lough netting for their Northumbrian visitors prior to their 4-3 shootout win.

Waverley’s scorers in Berwick were Scott Duncan, Jordan Nuttall and Deacon and Calder Law, with Niall Jones at the double, Jayden Jeffrey and Lee Dodd on target for their hosts ahead of their 6-5 victory on penalties.

Association A division table-toppers Langlee lost out 3-2 at home to Carluke Thistle at Netherdale and St Boswells were also knocked out by South Lanarkshire opposition, going down 13-0 away to Lanark’s Kirkfield United, the cup’s current holders.

Graeme Clark and Lewis Swaney scored for Langlee and Ian Watt at the double and Gabriel Koziol for Carluke.

Six further first-round ties are to be played on Saturday, November 23, four of them featuring Borderers – Greenlaw hosting Coldstream Amateurs, Selkirk Victoria away to Langholm Legion, Stow at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs and Leithen Rovers on the road at East Lothian's West Barns Star.

The other two round-one ties being played that day are an East Lothian derby seeing North Berwick hosting Longniddry Villa and a trip to East Lothian’s Pencaitland for South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United.

Two scheduled fixtures were called off on Saturday, the cup tie for Stow and Eyemouth now put back to next month and a B division game for Jed Legion away to Berwick Town.

Only one Borders derby is lined up for round two thus far but one more will follow after next month’s remaining first-round fixtures are played.

​That solitary derby so far sees Fairydean’s ammies at home to Chirnside.

Two other round-two fixtures are confirmed, trips to Carluke for Gala Hotspur and to Tweedmouth for Kelso.

Duns will be away to Greenlaw or Coldstream Amateurs, Highfields will host North Berwick or Longniddry, Stow or Eyemouth will be at home to Law Community and Leithen Rovers or West Barns Star will be visited by Kirkfield United.

Only one second-round tie is completely up in the air and it will see Selkirk or Langholm hitting the road to Pencaitland or Biggar.

Those second-round ties will be contested in January on a date to be confirmed, with quarter-finals to follow.

