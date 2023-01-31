Five Borders teams go through to South of Scotland Amateur Cup quarter-finals

Linton Hotspur on the ball against Ancrum at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Four are Border Amateur Football Association sides – Langlee Amateurs, Hawick Legion, Duns Amateurs and either Newtown or Leithen Rovers – accompanied by South Lanarkshire’s Biggar United, and they’re joined by Lothian and Edinburgh Amateur Football Association division one outfit Linton Hotspur.

To make it into the competition’s last eight, Langlee beat Earlston Rhymers 2-1 away, Legion saw off Chirnside United by the same scoreline at home, Duns racked up a 5-1 home victory against Greenlaw, Biggar won 3-2 at Stow and Hotspur came away from Ancrum with a 7-1 win.

Newtown’s planned cup tie at home to Leithen Rovers at King George V Park at the weekend has been postponed until this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm, with a trip to West Linton to take on Hotspur, beaten finalists last year, on offer for the winners.

Ancrum in possession against Linton Hotspur at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

The cup’s other quarter-finals – to be played on Saturday, February 25 – will see Langlee hosting Duns for a Borders derby, Hawick Legion facing last year’s winners, Lesmahagow, away and Biggar at home to Lanark’s Kirkfield United.

Langlee’s scorers at Earlston’s Runciman Park on Saturday were Des Sutherland and Lewis Swaney, with Scott Rice replying for their hosts.

On target for Legion at Hawick’s Brunton Park were Aidan Oldham and Euan Gray, with Daniel Pattenden netting for the visitors, reduced to eight men by the final whistle by red cards for Sean Lackenby, Danny Blackie and Adam Mutch.

Duns’ scorers at New Hawthorn Park were Jonny Simpson with a hat-trick and Conor Devaney at the double, Greenlaw’s consolation effort being put in by William Smillie.

Linton Hotspur beating Ancrum 7-1 in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup's third round on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Seven league fixtures were also played on Saturday – one in the association’s A division, two in its B division and four in its C division.

The only A division game played was a 1-0 win for Hawick Waverley versus Tweedmouth Amateurs, courtesy of Jordan Yardley’s 20th goal of the season.

The B division’s fixtures were a 5-2 win for Selkirk Victoria at Coldstream Amateurs and a 2-1 home victory for Gala Hotspur against Hawick United.

The Souters’ scorers were Scott Learmond with a hat-trick plus Darren Munro and Greg Fenton, with Steven Waugh getting both their hosts’ goals.

Hawick Legion beating Chirnside United 2-1 on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Lewis McGill and Jamie Scott were on target for Gala against Hawick United.

The weekend’s four C division games yielded 25 goals between them – a 4-1 home win for Jed Legion versus Kelso Thistle, a 3-2 victory for St Boswells hosting Lauder, a 5-1 defeat for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs at Berwick’s Highfields United and a 5-4 success for Eyemouth United Amateurs at Berwick Colts.

Jed’s victory was secured by a Craig Hall hat-trick and a further contribution from Thomas Lockey.

St Boswells’ scorers, assisted by an own goal, were Daniel Drane and Kai Macrae.

An aerial challenge during Hawick Legion's 2-1 home win against Chirnside United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

On target for Eyemouth were James Paxton with a hat-trick plus Connor Lough and Stefan Kennedy.

Hawick Waverley beatingTweedmouth Amateurs 1-0 on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Hawick Waverley and Tweedmouth Amateurs challenging for possession at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Linton Hotspur players celebrating one of their seven goals at Ancrum on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Hawick Legion winning 2-1 against Chirnside United in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup's third round on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)