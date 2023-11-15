​First win for two months for Peebles Rovers but defeats for Vale of Leithen, Hawick Royal Albert, Linton Hotspur and Coldstream

​Peebles Rovers were the only one of the Borders’ five East of Scotland Football League teams to win on Saturday, coming up trumps by 4-1 away to Fife’s Newburgh Juniors.

Kieran Grant in action for Hawick Royal Albert during their 4-1 loss at home to Harthill Royal in the East of Scotland Football League's third division on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​The Borderers’ scorers in that second division fixture were Luke MacLean on 18 minutes and 55, Mikey Bardhi on 23 and Harry McGill on 80, with Kellar Harris getting one back for their hosts from the penalty spot on 65.

That was Rovers’ first win for over two months and it leaves them 12 in the table, with 14 points from a dozen fixtures.

That’s one point and one place worse off than Coldstream, currently on 15 from 13 following a 3-1 defeat at Dalkeith Thistle at the weekend.

Hawick Royal Albert's Greg Ford in action during their 4-1 loss at home to Harthill Royal in the East of Scotland Football League's third division on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Buster Briggs scored the Streamers’ goal in Midlothian five minutes ahead of the final whistle after a Lewis Russell hat-trick – scored on one minute, 28 and 60 – had put their hosts in front.

Vale of Leithen were hit by their 11th loss in 11 first division games so far this season, by 3-0 away to third-placed St Andrews United, with Lewis Sawers, Scott Reekie and Ryan McManus netting for the Fifers.

That latest loss leaves the Innerleithen outfit bottom of the table without any points.

Both the region’s third division sides also lost, Hawick Royal Albert by 4-1 at home to second-placed Harthill Royal and Linton Hotspur by 3-0 hosting sixth-placed Fauldhouse United.

Vale of Leithen losing 3-0 at St Andrews United on Saturday (Photo: John Stevenson)

Those results see Albert drop out of the promotion places, falling to fourth, on 22 points from ten fixtures, and Hotspur remain second from bottom, on three from 11.

Albert’s only contribution to the scoresheet was a 15th-minute own goal, with James McAteer and Callum Robertson both netting at the double for their vistors from West Lothian.

All five of the region’s EoSFL sides are in cup action this coming Saturday.

Coldstream are away to Jeanfield Swifts in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s third round, Hotspur host Preston Athletic and Hawick are on the road at Oakley United in the King Cup’s first round and the same competition’s second round sees Vale at Ormiston Primrose and Peebles at Rosyth.