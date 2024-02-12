​First win for new Peebles Rovers manager Paul Dickson

Luke MacLean in action for Peebles Rovers during their 3-1 win at home to Edinburgh United on Saturday (Pic: Peebles Rovers)

​Peebles won 3-1 at home to Edinburgh United in one of just two EoSFL second division fixtures to go ahead.

Rovers’ goals at their Whitestone Park home ground were scored by Grant Wilson on 51 minutes, Gregor Lamb on 61 and Grant Doyle on 74, with Jamie Devlin getting one back for their visitors five minutes ahead of the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That win, manager Paul Dickson’s first since taking over from Ger Rossi last month, lifts the Borderers up to tenth in the table, with 21 points from 18 fixtures, ahead of a visit from ninth-placed Burntisland Shipyard on Saturday, February 24, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Coldstream’s 4-0 defeat away to EoSFL first division outfit Newtongrange Star was one of only four King Cup second-round ties to be played.

Their Midlothian hosts’ goals were scored by Frazer Sutherland just after kick-off, Christopher Robertson on four minutes and 51 and Sean Guiney on 32 from the penalty spot.

Vale of Leithen’s scheduled trip to Ormiston Primrose was one of four round-two King Cup ties postponed, along with third division fixtures for Hawick Royal Albert at Bathgate Thistle and Linton Hotspur at Fauldhouse United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This coming Saturday sees Vale away to Oakley United for an EoSFL first division fixture, Coldstream at Stirling University, also on league duty, and Hotsput at home to Livingston United and Albert at West Calder United, in their league too.

All those games kick off at 2.30pm except the Streamers’, given a 3pm kick-off.