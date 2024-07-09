First warm-up win for Berwick Rangers versus Dunbar United

Goal-scorer Liam Buchanan on the ball for Berwick Rangers during their 3-2 pre-season friendly win at home to Dunbar United on Saturday (Photo: Alan Bell)

Berwick Rangers continued their pre-season preparations with a 3-2 warm-up win at home to East of Scotland Football League premier division side Dunbar United on Saturday.

​That friendly followed a 3-0 loss hosting Scottish League Two’s Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic seven days previously and coming after it, in turn, are visits to Shielfield Park from another EoSFL top-flight outfit, Haddington Athletic, this coming Saturday, and the Northern Premier League premier division’s Morpeth Town on Saturday, July 20, both 3pm kick-offs.

Berwick’s goals at the weekend were scored by Liam Buchanan at the double, on three minutes and 74, and one of eight trialists in their match-day squad, on 68, in front of a crowd of 276, with Taylor Hendry and Dean Whitson netting for their visitors.

That win earned manager Thomas Scobbie’s Scottish Lowland Football League side the Paul Hampshire Memorial Cup, a tribute to the former player of that name shared by the two clubs following his death in a road accident at the age of 40 in 2022.

Rangers’ pre-season friendlies will be followed by a first-round tie at home to St Mirren B in a rejigged version of the SPFL Trust Trophy on Tuesday, July 30, and if they win that, they’ll be away to Dumbarton in round two in mid-August.

Looking back over Saturday’s match, Scobbie said: “There were a lot of positives to take from the game.

“Obviously, we got some good minutes into the boys’ legs again.”

“We’re very early on in our pre-season – it was only our second game – so we’re still having to adjust and learn each others’ games, with the new ones that have come in, but I can’t ask any more in terms of their attitide and desire to go out and work hard.”

Berwick are one of six Lowland League clubs taking part in the trophy – along with East Kilbride, Bo’ness United, Albion Rovers, Cowdenbeath and East Stirlingshire – and round one sees them go into a draw with 11 Scottish Premiership B teams and five representatives of the Scottish Highland Football League, namely Buckie Thistle, Brechin City, Fraserburgh, Banks o’ Dee and Formartine United.