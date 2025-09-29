First league win for Gala Fairydean Rovers v Linlithgow Rose to stand after SFA appeal panel rules in favour of Borderers

Danny Galbraith followed up scoring twice for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their last prior win against Linlithgow Rose - by 3-0 in a cup tie at home in February 2024, with Jamie Semple on target too - by netting against the West Lothian outfit again in July as they beat them 2-1 away (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Gala Fairydean Rovers haven’t had their first Scottish Lowland Football League opening-day victory for eight years chalked off after all.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Borderers’ 2-1 defeat of table-toppers Linlithgow Rose on the road at Prestonfield Stadium in July was their first league victory ever against the West Lothian outfit and also their first winning start to a season since 2017 but they looked to have been deprived of it after being accused of having fielded an ineligible player.

That complaint was upheld by officials at the league, chaired by Fairydean vice-chairman Thomas Brown, and the result was set aside pending a replay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers appealed against that decision to the Scottish Football Association and a panel ruled in their favour on Friday, meaning that July’s result stands and no replay is required.

Manager Martin Scott’s side had maintained all along that their team selection at the time was above board and say they feel vindicated now SFA officials have cleared them of any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for the Netherdale Stadium club welcomed that finding, saying: “We welcome the decision by an SFA appeal panel on Friday confirming that the club did not breach any league rules.

“Following our game against Linlithgow Rose on July 26, it was alleged that we’d fielded an ineligible player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Lowland League commenced disciplinary action against our club and a decision was reached that the game should be replayed.

“We appealed against that decision to the SFA as we have always believed we fully complied with all Lowland League rules and SFA registration procedures.

“A judicial appeal panel committee ruled that the player we fielded was in fact eligible to play in the game and that the Lowland League had misapplied the rules in law. They then quashed the league’s disciplinary panel decision and reinstated the original result.”

Though now in the clear, Fairydean remain unhappy about league officials having come to the wrong decision in the first place, saying: “From the outset, we were confident that we had fully complied with all relevant rules and regulations and we are pleased that the panel’s findings have now vindicated that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we are relieved that this matter has been brought to a close, we remain concerned about aspects of the process that led us to this point.

“We will raise these concerns with the Lowland League in due course.”

Rovers pulled off July’s first league win against Linlithgow in six attempts despite being left outnumbered by a first-half red card for Lewis Hall.

Their scorers were Ethan Dougal and captain Danny Galbraith, with Dylan Paterson getting one back for gaffer Gordon Herd’s hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairydean were back at Prestonfield on Saturday for a first-round Scottish Cup tie, losing by the same scoreline they won by two months earlier, with Kieran Dolan getting their goal and Olly Hamilton and Blair Henderson netting the other way.

Their reverse fixture at home to Rose is on Saturday, February 21, next year, with kick-off at 3pm.

See also …