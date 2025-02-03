First Borders derby win of season for Vale of Leithen away to Coldstream

Kyle Mitchell, pictured here during Vale of Leithen’s 2-0 loss away to Peebles Rovers in September, was among their goal-scorers at Coldstream on Saturday (Photo: Hilary Isaac)

Vale of Leithen notched up their first Borders derby victory of the current East of Scotland Football League second division season away to Coldstream on Saturday, edging out their hosts by 3-2.

That fixture, postponed from January, was a first derby success at the fourth time of asking, manager Ian Flynn’s Innerleithen outfit having lost 2-0 hosting the Streamers in September and twice to Peebles Rovers, by 2-1 away in September and 3-0 at home at Victoria Park at the end of December.

Though still second from bottom of the table, now on 12 points from 16 fixtures, that result takes them level with third-bottom Peebles on four wins for the campaign and puts them within reach of safety.

New gaffer Anthony Ashworth’s Peebles, out of action at the weekend after having a scheduled trip to Midlothian’s Dalkeith Thistle postponed and again this coming Saturday, are on 15 points from 16 fixtures and opposite number David Brown’s seventh-placed Coldstream are on 25 from 18.

Vale’s scorers past home goalkeeper Matt Hall on Saturday were Daniel McKinlay on 16 minutes, Kyle Mitchell on 56 and Russell Bowers two minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game to secure all three points, with Matt Boyd, on 51, and Thomas Grey, on 77, on target for their hosts.

One of only two EoSFL division three fixtures to go ahead was a 6-5 defeat for Hawick Royal Albert hosting prior basement side Edinburgh Community.

A planned away-day for Linton Hotspur at East Lothian’s Ormiston Primrose was called off.

That result and lack of one leave Albert and Hotspur as they were, in second and third places respectively and level on 32 points, with the former’s goal difference being one better but having played 20 matches to their West Linton rivals’ 16.

Harry Fowler scored a hat-trick for manager Kenny Aitchison’s Hawick on four minutes, 17 and 73, with Stephen Anderson and Aidan Gillan also netting, on 21 and 55 respectively.

Vale, Coldstream and Hotspur all have home league fixtures lined up for this Saturday against West Lothian opposition, respectively basement side Harthill Royal, sixth-placed Bathgate Thistle and seventh-placed Pumpherston, and Albert are away to fourth-placed Stoneyburn in West Lothian.

Both second division games kick off at 2.30pm, half an hour after the third division ones.

Vale will be looking for a winning double against Harthill, currently a point worse off than them at the foot of the table after playing two games more, having edged them out by 5-4 in the reverse fixture on the road in August.

Coldstream, on the other hand, will be looking to make amends for a 3-0 away defeat in their reverse fixture in Bathgate in November.

That was the same scoreline recorded by Hawick as they beat Stoneyburn at Albert Park in August, and Hotspur also got the better of Pumpherston last time round, having won 3-1 away in September.

