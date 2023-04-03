Final countdown under way for Langlee Amateurs after 4-1 semi-final win

Langlee Amateurs' Graeme Clark on the ball against Kirkfield United at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Standing between them and a piece of silverware they’ve not won previously are another South Lanarkshire team, Lesmahagow, 7-1 victors against Newtown in their semi-final the weekend before.

A date and venue for that showdown between Border Amateur Football Association A division table-toppers Langlee and the cup’s current holders, 3-1 winners against Linton Hotspur in last May’s final in Midlothian, have yet to be set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Des Sutherland scored at the double for Langlee at Netherdale in Galashiels to take his goal tally for the club to 252 in 144 fixtures, with Jack Hay and Lewis Swaney also getting on the scoresheet, the latter from the penalty spot.

Langlee Amateurs' Jack Hay in action against Kirkfield United in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup's semi-finals on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

That match was one of six cup ties contested by association teams on Saturday, three of the others being quarter-finals.

Hawick Colts won their last-eight Waddell Cup match at Stow 4-3 and the Sanderson Cup’s quarter-finals saw Kelso Thistle get the better of Berwick Colts by 3-1 at home and Jed Legion hosting Eyemouth United Amateurs and losing 4-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Gillie scored twice for Hawick Colts, with Ross Scott and Kevin Strathdee netting their others and Hagen Steele getting on the scoresheet for Stow at the double, along with David Brown.

Kyle Blaikie scored a double for Kelso, with TJ Moriarty getting their other.

Ryan Grant helping Langlee Amateurs beat Lanark’s Kirkfield United 4-1 in this year’s South of Scotland Amateur Cup semi-finals at Netherdale in Galashiels on Saturday (Photo: Steve Cox)

Eyemouth’s scorers were James Paxton with a hat-trick, plus Stefan Kennedy, with Lewis Young resposible for Jed’s consolation effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s two Walls Cup first-round ties saw Leithen Rovers go down 4-2 at Biggar United and Selkirk Victoria beaten 2-1 at home to Coldstream Amateurs.

Bailey Simmons scored both of the Innerleithen outfit’s goals in South Lanarkshire.

Coldstream’s goals in Selkirk were put away by Steven Waugh and Aidan Bradd.

Stow and Hawick Colts challenging for possession on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four league fixtures were also played at the weekend.

In the association’s A division, Newtown drew 3-3 at home to Langholm Legion and Tweeddale Rovers lost 2-1 hosting Greenlaw.

Newtown’s scorers were James Little, Duncan Kemp and Scott Leitch, with Aidan Wilson, Alistair Little and Daniel Winter on target for their visitors.

Liam Demarco and Steven Drummond scored for Greenlaw, with Grant Wilson getting one back for their Peebles hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stow's Ben McGregor and Hawick Colts' Aaron Swailes vying for the ball on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

An 8-2 defeat for second-bottom Hawick United at second-from-top Earlston Rhymers confirmed their relegation to the C division and the B division’s other game, a 4-0 victory for Hawick Legion at Ancrum, lifts them up to fourth place, just one point off the promotion play-off place currently occupied by Hawick Colts.

Scott Rice notched up a hat-trick for Rhymers, with Jimmy Bell, Ritchie Ritchie, Ben Dickson, Lee Goodfellow and Sam Pattinson also finding the back of the net for the hosts at Earlston’s Runciman Park.

Euan Gray scored twice for Hawick Legion at Ancrum’s Bridgend Park, with Finnen Gordon-Woolley and Sean Clarke also on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlston Rhymers and Hawick United vying for possession on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Hawick United on the ball during their 8-2 defeat at Earlston Rhymers on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Goal-scorer Des Sutherland on the ball for Langlee Amateurs versus Kirkfield United on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Kirkfield AFC v Langlee Amateurs at Netherdale, Galashiels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig McBride on the ball during Langlee Amateurs' 4-1 victory over Kirkfield United at Netherdale in Galashiels at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Earlston Rhymers beating Hawick United 8-2 at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Stow goal-scorer David Brown on the attack against Hawick Colts on Saturday (Pic: Steve Cox)

Stow being beaten 4-3 by Hawick Colts at the weekend (Pic: Steve Cox)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad