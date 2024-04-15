​Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs will play Chirnside United in this season’s Forsyth Cup final on a date to be fixed.

Fairydean’s ammies booked their place with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory away to Kelso Thistle at Woodside Park after ending open play tied at 2-2.

Their scorers were Michael Jamieson and Ewan McLaren.

Chirnside won their semi-final away to Tweeddale Rovers by 3-2, thanks to two goals from Sean Lackenby and one from Robert Reid.

Leithen Rovers made it to the final of this year’s Beveridge Cup with a 3-0 win at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs and they’ll be up against either Ancrum or Berwick’s Highfields United on a date to be arranged.

Greg Zokas scored twice for Rovers at their Victoria Park home ground in Innerleithen, with Bailey Simmons also netting.

Ancrum and Highfields’ semi-final at the weekend was abandoned midway through its second half, with the scoreline still at 0-0, due to worsening weather conditions and is to be rearranged.

Hawick Legion were knocked out of 2024’s Border Cup by a 1-0 semi-final defeat away to Biggar United and their South Lanarkshire hosts will play either Earlston Rhymers or Langlee Amateurs in the final on a date to be fixed.

Earlston and Langlee’s scheduled last-four tie on Saturday was postponed to Tuesday, April 30, due to the former’s Runciman Park home ground being waterlogged.

Six league fixtures were also scheduled for Saturday, with four going ahead, one in the association’s A division and three in its B division.

The former was a 1-0 defeat for Hawick Waverley on the road at Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Kenton Bloomfield scored the only goal of that game at Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre to lift the Northumbrians up one place to third from bottom, on 17 points from 18 fixtures.

Waverley remain fourth in the top flight, with 29 points from 21 matches.

The B division’s three matches yielded 21 goals between them, the highest-scoring being Hawick United’s 11-1 demolition of Coldstream Amateurs at home at a rain-lashed Wilton Lodge Park.

Kevin Strathdee scored a hat-trick for United, with Martin Goldie, Louis Johnstone and Aaron Swailes getting doubles and Andrew Coyle and Jamie Graham also netting.

The next-biggest scoreline of the day was a 4-2 win for basement side Selkirk Victoria at home to second-from-bottom Lauder.

The Souters’ scorers – earning them only their second win of the season 20 games in and taking their tally of points to seven – were Tyler Hayes at the double, Blair Turner and Davie Deans.

Lauder are on ten points from 19 fixtures.

Saturday’s other B division game was a 3-0 defeat for Gala Hotspur at home to Jed Legion.

Four B division matches are lined up for tomorrow evening, with two A division games to follow the day after.

Tuesday’s games see Ancrum hosting Jed, Hotspur at home to Hawick United, Kelso playing Coldstream on home turf and Selkirk away to Leithen Rovers.

Wednesday’s are a home game for Duns Amateurs against Newtown and a trip to Earlston for Chirnside.

1 . Selkirk Victoria v Lauder Selkirk Victoria winning 4-2 at home at Yarrow Park to Lauder on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Grant Kinghorn) Photo: Grant Kinghorn Photo Sales

2 . Selkirk Victoria v Lauder Lauder on the ball during their 4-2 loss away to Selkirk Victoria at Yarrow Park on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Grant Kinghorn) Photo: Grant Kinghorn Photo Sales

3 . Leithen Rovers v Eyemouth United Amateurs Leithen Rovers on the attack during their 3-0 win at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs at Victoria Park on Saturday in the Beveridge Cup's semi-finals (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston Photo Sales