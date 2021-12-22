Fans warned to beware of fraudsters offering tickets for Vale of Leithen’s match against Rangers B

Vale of Leithen's Ben Viola in action against Edinburgh's Civil Service Strollers last weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

This week’s announcement by Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon of a post-Christmas cap of 500 on crowds at football matches and other public events has raised worries among supporters of both sides that they might not be able to get into next Tuesday’s Scottish Lowland Football League game as it’s one of the few fixtures at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park this season likely to get near that limit.

Club vice-chairman Michael Hogarth says he’s already been alerted to fraudsters claiming to be third-party sellers with tickets on offer and is warning fans to be on the alert.

To guard against touting, he’s handling all ticket sales himself and he can be contacted by sending a message via the club’s Facebook page.“All guidelines and protocols will be adhered to, including a ground capacity of 500,” said Hogarth.

“As you can now imagine, the club have had a significant demand for tickets for this match.

“No tickets will be available through any third party.

“Tickets can now be purchased in advance – however, only through myself and they are available at a maximum of four per transaction.

“Already the club have witnessed a fake seller claiming to have tickets available.”

Updates will be issued on the club’s website and social media pages.

Next Tuesday’s match kicks off at 3pm. Head coach Grant Sandison’s Vale side go into it still bottom of the 18-team league but now with four points to their name, only three adrift of second-bottom Gretna 2008, from 23 games.

Rangers B, managed by David McCallum, are in second place, with 48 points from 22 games.