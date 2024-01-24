Eyemouth United Amateurs go three points clear at top of table after 6-2 win against St Boswells

Eyemouth United Amateurs co-manager John Crawford in prior action (Pic: Alex Silver)

​The Fishermen, managed by John and Lee Crawford, are on 42 points from 16 fixtures, with second-placed Highfields United on 39 from 17, third-placed Hawick United on 31 from 14 and fourth-placed St Boswells on 27 from 16.

Their scorers at Warner Park at the weekend were James Paxton and Stefan Kennedy at the double, plus Connor Lough and Kev Strachan, with Jack Bell netting twice for their visitors.

That was one of only two matches on the association’s 12-game fixture card to go ahead on Saturday, the other being a 2-2 draw for Tweedmouth Amateurs at home to Langholm Legion in the A division.

That stalemate leaves the Northumbrians third from bottom of the table, with 11 points from 12 fixtures, and their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway seventh, on 18 from 15.

The five A division fixtures called off were a visit for table-toppers Duns Amateurs from second-placed Langlee Amateurs, a home game for Hawick Legion against Biggar United and away-days for Chirnside United at Hawick Waverley, Earlston Rhymers at Newtown and Greenlaw at Tweeddale Rovers.

Those cry-offs leave the top of the table as it was, with Duns four points clear in pole position, on 30 points from a dozen fixtures.

Langlee are on 26 points from ten fixtures, third-placed Newtown on 25 from 15 and fourth-placed Greenlaw on 23 from 14.

The five B division matches postponed were home games for Coldstream Amateurs versus Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Kelso Thistle against Highfields and Lauder against Hawick United, plus trips for Gala Hotspur to Jed Legion and Leithen Rovers to Ancrum.

This coming Saturday’s fixture card, weather permitting, will see Eyemouth hosting Duns in the South of Scotland Amateur Cup’s quarter-finals.

Greenlaw and Langlee also have home ties lined up in the cup’s last eight, to Hawick Legion and Law Community respectively.

Nine league games are scheduled too, four in the A division and five in the B division.

The former see Rhymers hosting Tweeddale Rovers, Chirnside at home to Biggar, Tweedmouth away to Langholm and Waverley at Newtown.

The latter see Coldstream, Kelso, Selkirk Victoria, Ancrum and Highfields at St Boswells, Leithen Rovers, Hawick United, Gala Hotspur and Fairydean’s ammies respectively.