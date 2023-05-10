Eyemouth United Amateurs aiming for treble after keeping 100% record intact for entire Border Amateur Football Association C division season

Eyemouth United Amateurs and St Boswells vying for possession on Saturday (Pic: Stuart Fenwick)

​The Fishermen are up against St Boswells in 2023’s Sanderson Cup final at Selkirk’s Yarrow Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm, and getting the better of the C division’s third-placed side for the second time in the space of a week would see them pull off a winning treble after claiming this season’s league title and picking up the Collie Cup with a 6-0 win against Kelso Thistle in October.

Eyemouth’s last league game of the season was at home to St Boswells on Saturday gone and that 4-0 victory saw them keep up their 100% record for the campaign, having won all 21 games, scoring 108 goals in the process.

They’re only the fourth association team ever to go an entire league season without dropping a single point, the last being Tweedmouth Amateurs back in 2015, also in the C division.

Eyemouth United Amateurs on the attack against St Boswells at the weekend (Pic: Stuart Fenwick)

Their goal tally is also the fifth-highest in the history of the association, just four shy of Leithen Rovers’ record of 112, set in 2000.

The club’s manager, Lee Crawford, is delighted to be taking them up to the B division in only their second season back after folding in 2016 and finishing fourth last time round, saying: “It’s been good. We’ve been great this season.

“We’ve got a lot of young lads and some older boys and it’s all just kind of come together quite well.

“We did have a bit of a dip in performances just after new year but we were still managing to win games and that's quite important, to maybe not be at your best but still be able to get results. That’s when everybody started thinking we could maybe go on and win the title.

Eyemouth United Amateurs on the ball against St Boswells on Saturday (Pic: Stuart Fenwick)

“I think the whole thing of going unbeaten and keeping up a 100% record didn’t really come into it until our last three or four games because in the C division anybody could beat anybody at any time.

“We knew we had to just keep going and then if we got the record, it would be important to us, but if we didn’t get it, then it wasn’t something we’d looked at going for at the start of the season anyway.

“We weren’t really looking at records like that – the most important thing was just to win the league by any means necessary and anything after that was really a bonus. They weren’t really important to us until after the season finished and we’d got them.

“That’s us done the double now and winning the Sanderson Cup would be a treble, which would be another good achievement.”

Eyemouth United Amateurs celebrating after beating St Boswells 4-0 at home on Saturday to keep up their 100% record for the season (Photo: Stuart Fenwick)

Eyemouth’s scorers against St Boswells at the weekend were Stefan Kennedy at the double, Connor Lough and Ilja Ovcinnikovs.

Looking back over that 21st win on the bounce and also ahead to taking on the same opposition for silverware in what will be their last match of this campaign, Crawford added: “It was always going to be a good marker ahead of playing them this weekend in the final.