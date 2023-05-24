Ex-Hibs youth midfielder Adam Watson returns to Gala Fairydean Rovers

Adam Watson playing for Tranent Juniors in December 2020 (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

​The 24-year-old was previously at the Scottish Lowland Football League club on loan from the Edinburgh Scottish Premiership outfit’s under-20s from 2016 to 2018.

He’s since played for Edinburgh City and Tranent Juniors.

The Galashiels club have also signed up brothers Jamie and Kyle Semple.

The former, 22, is a centre-forward previously at Motherwell, East Fife, Cove Rangers and Open Goal Broomhill as well as playing for Scotland at under-17 to under-19 level.