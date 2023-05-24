News you can trust since 1855
Ex-Hibs youth midfielder Adam Watson returns to Gala Fairydean Rovers

Former Hibernian youth midfielder Adam Watson has returned to Gala Fairydean Rovers.
By Darin Hutson
Published 24th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 12:00 BST
Adam Watson playing for Tranent Juniors in December 2020 (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)Adam Watson playing for Tranent Juniors in December 2020 (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)
Adam Watson playing for Tranent Juniors in December 2020 (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

​The 24-year-old was previously at the Scottish Lowland Football League club on loan from the Edinburgh Scottish Premiership outfit’s under-20s from 2016 to 2018.

He’s since played for Edinburgh City and Tranent Juniors.

The Galashiels club have also signed up brothers Jamie and Kyle Semple.

The former, 22, is a centre-forward previously at Motherwell, East Fife, Cove Rangers and Open Goal Broomhill as well as playing for Scotland at under-17 to under-19 level.

The latter, 19, a fellow ex-’Well youth player, is a defender also last with Open Goal Broomhill.

Related topics:Adam WatsonGalashielsEdinburghEdinburgh City