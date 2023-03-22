Ian Flynn, left, has been appointed as manager of Vale of Leithen, with John McCraw joining as his assistant (Pic: Vale of Leithen)

The 53-year-old is set to take up that role as Joe Murray’s replacement the week after next, with Ross McLaren remaining in interim charge until then.

Murray, 39, resigned at the start of February following a 10-2 defeat at Musselburgh Athletic. Previously assistant to prior boss Michael Wilson, Murray took charge on an interim basis in October and was appointed permanent manager in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Peebles Rovers gaffer Wilson, 39, arrived at Innerleithen’s Victoria Park in March 2022 following previous incumbent Grant Sandison’s departure that month.

Edinburgh-based Flynn, a taxi driver by trade, is unfazed by that managerial merry-go-round, believing he’s got what it takes to steady a ship very much in need of stability.

He’ll also be able to focus from the get-go on preparing for next season in the EoSFL’s first division following back-to-back relegations from the Scottish Lowland Football League and Vale’s current home as, though they aren’t yet mathematically certain to go down, they’re as good as doomed, being bottom of the table without any points from 22 fixtures and 23 points from safety with only 24 left to play for.

“It’s a job I’d been looking at for a long time, at least the last six months,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can’t go wrong, I don’t think. I’m actually amazed at how badly they’ve done.

“It’ll be a hard job, don’t get me wrong. I know it’ll not be easy.

“It’ll be about getting through the rest of this season. This season’s already written off as there’s no chance of staying up, not a chance.

“It’s a case of getting this season over and done with and making sure we can get a team on the pitch for the games we’ve got left, then starting again next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any players doing well between now and the end of the season will get an opportunity in pre-season to stake a claim to stay.”

Flynn says he’s looking forward to returning to management after taking time out following his departure from Edinburgh United, now in the EoSFL’s second division.

“I’ve been in football for a long time and I’ve been at a lot of clubs,” said the former Heart of Midlothian youth player.

“I packed in my previous job at Edinburgh United about a year ago just because I’d been in it so long but now I fancy getting involved again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I needed a break as I’d been involved in football pretty much non-stop my whole life.”

John McCraw, alias Jocky, will be accompanying Flynn as assistant manager.

Next up for Vale is a visit from seventh-placed Dundonald Bluebell this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.